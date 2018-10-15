Press Club To Honour Journalists

THE Bahamas Press Club will hold its annual media awards honouring contributions to the journalism and media profession in the country on November 10.

The fourth annual black tie event will convene under the theme "Celebrating 45 years of Bahamian Media: 1973-2018" at the British Colonial Hilton.

At this year's event, the club will unveil a commemorative pin that will reflect the years 1973-2018. It will be awarded to ten persons who were employed in the media at the time of Bahamian independence on July 10, 1973, according to Press Club president Anthony Capron.

"We will again recognise a media pioneer," Mr Capron said. "The recipient is well known and relatively still a young man and today, he and his newspaper have made an indelible mark on Bahamian journalism. He is Mr Ivan Johnson, publisher of The Punch."

Mr Capron said The Bahamas Press Club will also bestow its the Person of the Year Award, with the nomination kept secret until the event for the second time.

"This person is chosen by the Press Club," said Mr Capron. "It is a person who has been a perennial newsmaker over the course of the year; and the news doesn't always have to be good. Last year it was Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. When you hear the name and see the person at the banquet this year, you will all agree it is a well deserved honour."

The recipient of The Etienne Dupuch Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Royal Fidelity, is veteran broadcaster, Sir Charles Carter. Sir Charles, who has had a stellar media career since 1964, expressed his gratitude for such an honour, which is the highest of the media awards.

Sir Charles said being in the media has inspired him.

"Find in your work the trigger, the love, that makes you want to tell the stories of this country in such a way that you cause young people to have a better idea about this country," Sir Charles said.

A panel of judges, representing a balanced mixture of expertise in journalism and mass communications, will adjudicate the submissions. They are: Quincy Parker, Duke Wells, Ray Munnings, Ed Bethel and Paul Turnquest.

Tickets are $150 and will be available for purchase on October 21.