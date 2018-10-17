Post Office’S New Landlord - Brent?

By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
And RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE government is expected to bring a resolution to Parliament today which will allow the Minnis administration to rent facilities at the Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office for a period of five years.
While the move could bring an end to years of turmoil for workers at the facility and months of anguish for Bahamians that depend on its operations, it will also likely prove controversial, as Town Centre Mall is partly owned by Brent Symonette, minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration.
The proposed rental agreement, if approved by Parliament, is expected to last five years, according to a draft document seen by The Tribune, until a new General Post Office is built through a public-private partnership.
The proposed rental price is a “concessionary” rate of $12 per square foot, said to be “far below” the going rate for business premises in the country, the document also states.
The Tribune was told Mr Symonette was not a part of Cabinet discussions about the rental and will not be present in Parliament whenever a debate occurs on the resolution.
When contacted yesterday, Mr Symonette said he was in Miami, Florida, adding he knew nothing about the proposed rental of the property.
“I’m not sure because I have been out of town so I wasn’t part of Cabinet today. I’m at a conference in Miami,” Mr Symonette said yesterday.
He also said: “I wouldn’t have been part of any Cabinet discussions on that.”
Yesterday, a well-placed source told this newspaper the matter will be debated in Parliament to ensure transparency.
“The government is trying to resolve the issue of the post office because Christmas is coming and too many people have been working without an efficient post office,” the source said. “After searching, Town Centre Mall, which had been recommended under the former government, the government has looked at it again and government will be debating that matter (today) in the interest of transparency.”
The Christie administration had looked at relocating the General Post Office to the Town Centre Mall during its last term, but ultimately decided to enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) to construct a new building at the Independence Drive Shopping Centre opposite the mall instead. Tribune Business previously reported that project was placed on hold following traffic flow-related complaints from local residents and concerns over whether proper due diligence had been conducted.
After the Minnis administration assumed office, officials announced it had acquired the old Phil’s Food Services building on Gladstone Road to house the General Post Office. But last month, Transport Minister Renward Wells revealed the government had gone back to the drawing board on plans to relocate the facility.
Mr Wells, at the time, said while the government had identified the old Phil’s building as a possibility, Cabinet had discovered it would cost more to renovate the building than it had budgeted.
“We anticipated it was going to be about $4m to renovate the building,” Mr Wells said last month. “Obviously it is a whole lot more than that and the Ministry of Works is now going through the whole design process as to how we get that done so we’re looking over the next week or two to being able to come back with a subsequent stop gap measure.
“We’re looking at something else that we may be able to do in regards to the post office so we can get the post office fully functioning while we look at the finished site as to where the post office is going to be.”
The Tribune was told yesterday by a government source that the needed renovations at the Phil’s building are extensive and it will take “a least a year to get that done.”
Meanwhile yesterday, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold told reporters Cabinet was expected to make a final decision on how to proceed with remedying issues surrounding the dilapidated post office. Mr Newbold told reporters that discussions in Cabinet yesterday would be about the situations surrounding the property and its relocation.
“I want to first apologise to the Bahamian people that use that facility and of course, I most profoundly and profusely apologise to the employees who have to work there and endured the misery,” Mr Newbold said during his weekly press briefing.
He added: “Prime Minister Minnis and his government have promised some relief, certainly by the end of the year and I suspect that you may hear at the end of the day (yesterday), but most certainly tomorrow (today) in the House of Assembly would be concerning what the government intends to do with that General Post Office.”
For much of the last year, workers at the General Post Office have worked shortened shifts at their East Hill Street location because of the “hazardous” conditions; they have also staged several protests. The building has been plagued with a myriad of issues including mould and a broken air-conditioner system. The situation has led to a backlog in mail delivery.
Comments
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Well, Saturday before last I received my B.E.C. bills for May, June and July all in one batch.
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
It is better for the government to rent than own as the landlord's responsibility would be to maintain and insure. Government does not appear to do that with any of its own buildings..
John 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Pirates of the Caribbean. Did the rum running ever stop. Because this government is punch drunk and no longer even have national pride. Poor Bahamians!
TalRussell 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, who is still around from 1967/68 with the visionary of mind to have foreseen that only changes to Bay Street Boys Landlords - would've been re position their outstretched hands into PeoplesPublicPurse - way far beyond structures Bay Street.... Yet. they have sat in wait whilst Bay Street turned into slum for the PeoplesPublicPurse/Chinese to pay rebuild Bay Street anew.... But not before staking they claim Kelly Island. { Just can't make this up }.
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
They sold out Bay Street to the other pirates ,,T Finlynson etc ..And any Bahamian w 500 dollars could buy shares in the port , did you ?? Ingraham even made a special deal for public servants to buy shares w no interest deductions from there pay ,,did they ??The folks that bought shares in the port have done really well .
John 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
So he was clearly in Miami when the cronies met. Even drug dealers make sure to have air flight (err air tight) alibis. This government continues to keep taking from one set of Bahamians and giving to the same other set of Bahamians who have been taking from Bahamians all along.
themessenger 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
John you need to dismount from your dead racist horse, you trying to make a case that the government only rents from white descendants of the Bay Street boys? Take a good look around you and see who the new Bay Street Boys are, but I guess its OK for the government to rent from the numbers boys and Leslie Miller an Frankie Wilson dem............
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
John you're absolutely right.
This messenger idiot must be an FNM crony
themessenger 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
@ BahamasForBahamians ''It is better for the government to rent than own as the landlord's responsibility would be to maintain and insure. Government does not appear to do that with any of its own buildings."' Your words ma brudda, or are you suggesting that the government should only rent from black people and PLP's?
licks2 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
No he is not. . .that was the first and best location found by the PLP. . .before they went and go into business with Island Luck (this location was not suited from the get go). . .to which you said nothing!! And you must be a PLP with this one-sided dumb thinking!! Carry on with ya nonsense. . .we are used to dumbness around here. . .but usually from bird or tall. . .but however. . .PLP as PLP does!!
sealice 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Says the king PLP crony.... right fweddie?
Gotoutintime 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
To the Victors belong the Spoils, I guess!
BahamaPundit 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
Let's keep on focus and not become distracted. Why is there still no Freedom of Information Act, Fiscal Responsibility Act, Campaign Finance Reform Act? Why are the Tribune and Guardian allowing Minnis to get off so easily without passing these important legislation? Don't they realise if the PLP get back in power, they will steal like never before and jeopardize our future? Every day the PRESS should be pushing for this legislation!!!!
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
agreed
boopboop 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Folks it amazes me how everyone gets in a tizzy about whose buildings is rented.
jus2cents 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
and you can park there!
John 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
One of the reasons the crime levels are so high in this country (and not condoning it) and so difficult to control is law abiding Bahamians see the same set of Bahamians being enriched, while their own lives are becoming more difficult, they are being taxed more and more and it has become impossible for small businesses to survive in this country. It was greed that was a part of Town Center Mall’s failure. Greed by the owners who wanted to monopolize everything and compete directly with their tenants. Now rather than dip in his own deep pockets, This Symnonett intends to use taxpayers money to revive his white elephant mall.
licks2 6 hours ago
What a small minded yard chicken mentality. . .this can only be shelly moss or fred Mitchell!! If yinna will stay right there and let this pea-brained mentality to be the center of adult dialogue then yall deserve whatever comes on yinna plate!! If this the sum total of our educated elite and learned commentary. . .count me out of this stupidity!! I will sit this one out. . .obviously yinna prefer rock kickers to comment on vital national developmental issues. . .carry on smartly!! I have no time for political bull crap!!
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Great idea .......... and great site ........... PLPs sure do not have a problem sharing the Treasury spoils with their PEPs .............. and Brent will probably donate that pocket change to some worthy cause, anyway.
John 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
If you look across the street from Symnonettes mall, a place, a temporary location was being prepared for the post office. It was one of the first things Symnonett’s FNM Government applied the brakes too when they won the government. Then they used Phil’s as a diversion when they knew they intended to put the post office in Symonette’s mall. So the government has now spent or will spend three set of monies on three different properties for the post office, only because of Brent’s greediness. It will have to pay substantial amounts to get out of the lease with the Independence Shopping Center. It has spent Millions to squire Phil’s and ‘pretend ‘ to prepare it. Now it must give Symnonette it’s other arm and leg to move into Town Center, where Symnonettes Commonwealth Bank and Cost Rite will also benefit from the post office’s presence. But it’s the people’s time.
themessenger 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
John you need to dismount from your dead racist horse, you trying to make a case that the government only rents from white descendants of the Bay Street boys? Take a good look around you and see who the new Bay Street Boys are, but I guess its OK for the government to rent from the numbers boys and Leslie Miller an Frankie Wilson dem............
JackArawak 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
ok, don't rent from Brent. Don't have a post office. you have no idea how Banana Republic our country is.
hnhanna 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
For years the Ministry of foreign Building onEast Streel hill was rented from the Maynard family. Some people have short memory
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
John ......... you cannot compare Town Centre Mall and what was left of the Independence Shopping Centre ............ Shane Gibson and his PEPs were running a racket ........ Brent is giving the Treasury a big discount ($12 psf) ......... Remember what Potcake said??? ....... He said he was giving the Government a deal at $25 psf for his Summerwinds plaza ..... Compare and shut up talking nonsense.
John 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Compare what? You shut up with your insider trading
Dawes 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
So let me get this straight. The Government should not rent from Brent even if the location he has is the better option because it seems wrong? This is silly thinking. When you compare Town Centre to the old City market, Town Centre wins hands down. It won't cost as much to convert (the building is there and open), There is more parking, there are other stores in the location meaning the landlord has to keep the place clean for them as well as the post office. This is one of those decisions which actually makes sense (unlike that silly Gladstone road one).
Now there are plenty of other Government buildings that are rented which shouldn't be, but this is probably the quickest and cheapest option to sort out that post office
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
The government shouldn't do it because it is a conflict of interest.
Its the same reason Hubert Ingraham fired him from Airport Authority...Confliccts of interest.
If there was no issue with this Hubert Minnis would not have moved hastily to recuse himself from the Statcare building conflict.
which is the exact same as this.
themessenger 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
You talking 'bout the same "conflict of interest" that caused Christie to fire Shane Gibson, Leslie Miller and Jerome Fitzgerald? Some people can't see the forest for the trees.
Dawes 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
So due to a conflict of interest the Government should spend more money and rent elsewhere, no matter what the additional cost would be?. I take it that they should also state in the lease that the landlord is under no circumstances allowed to run for political office nor give finances to any party as this too would be a conflict of interest. There is no conflict if you recuse yourself from the decisions AND whoever does make the decision can show that it was the best of the choices available .
TalRussell 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, this mornings Town Center Mall shoppers talkin; done has it you may have be fingerprinted before postal clerk goin hand handover your mail or parcel? Maybe sometin' Her Excellency Marguerite, makes royal entry note of?
CatIslandBoy 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Did any of you Naysayers note that the PLP had also considered renting this location from Mr. Symonette for the Post Office? SMH!
John 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
@themesenger.. if all you can gather from my post is that I am a racist that have an issue with renting from your ‘White Bay Street boys’, then your brain is smaller than a gnat’s eyebrow. And further more you are mentally sick. Now go back and read my posts (after taking your medication or did you miss two doses) and address me correctly. Y’all thinks that once you call a black person a racist it excuses you and gives you license to say what you like. When I wants to become a racist I’ll move to Mississippi and battle the Klan. There’s this thing about crosses burning that is more sensational than...
themessenger 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
@John,to treat the kind of mental hang ups you have you need more than medications, only Jesus and his Cross can help you. You have my deepest sympathy.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
LMAO
momoyama 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Ever note how whenever someone on this site questions the FNM/UBP cabal and their obvious plan to take back the Bahamas to pre1967 while pointing at the numbers boys and Frankie as the true plutocrats (what a joke!), they are called 'racist'? As Tal correctly says, you can't make this stuff up!
John 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
@messenger: give your sympathies to your parents.. both of them.
themessenger 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
John, the fact that you would bring my parents into this discussion simply proves what a sorry insecure creature you really are.Again, please have my very deepest sympathy.
John 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Anyone knows there are white gangsters as well there are black gangsters in this country. PLP gangsters as well as FNM gangsters as there were UBP gangsters. And there are turn coats and clingers-on and opportunists who plan to benefit from whichever government is of the day and what ever decisions are being made.
TalRussell 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
I am into early minutes reading internal party's poll which clearly speaks how each 35 comrade red shirts MP''s, have feared in representing their respective constituencies residents...... Clearly does points to the lighter the 'lighter lick da brush' is in they DNA, the worst their residents representation - since combined 91,409 got their thumbs all purple 10 May 2017. { Not making this up }.
by TalRussell
TigerB 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Well I see the talk started, perhaps you folks need to continue using that old post office... here is a 5 year resolution... I think what is important is getting my mail thru to Nassau... The post office here in GB over the years have experience a/c challenges, but all I want is my mail, I don't care where its be housed at.
themessenger 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
"Ever note how whenever someone on this site questions the FNM/UBP cabal and their obvious plan to take back the Bahamas to pre1967" What exactly is the FNM/UBP cabal? All the UBP's dead except Godfrey Kelly who is a real gentleman and true philanthropist. These true plutocrats of whom you speak, are you referring to the ruling class of the last fifty years namely the Pindlings,Christie's, Maynard's, Gibsons, Hanna's,Butlers, Ingrahams,Minnises et al, has it always been their plan to take our country back to pre 1967? In retrospect, considering the state of our country and economy today, that might not be a bad thing!
bogart 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
....sleep wid ya house door an windows open...healthy food.....bake ya breads....ride ya bicycle good exercise....walk anywhere nobody robs ys...erryone plenty manners.....pastor really preaching fire an brimstone....errybody speaking english language....police is real police errybody fears dem...huge hamburger from Palm Tree....chillrens good clean fun...swimmins.....plenty fruit trees all over none gets chap down cause tieffong.....no razer wire high chain link fence concrete fence ....no fencing erry yatd.....no national debts ...budget wid surplus...plennty farming.....Stafford Sands taking plenty Bahamians all over travelling showcasing their entertainment....Banana Boat..Silver Slipper...Centtal...Zanzib...gets ya house loan Pops....materials Citi......tourism been developed...banking industry...peoples having two jobs....plentiful...mind you erryting not that so good cause former PM Hubert Ingraham...come to Nassau....did lose he bicycle cause somebody tiefs it....
TalRussell 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Bogart, I remember I had old file photo from my collection keepsakes pictures over years cause memories how Papa Hubert's toes would hardly touch ground.
Actual true picture Papa Hubert's first prized bicycle, before it got thief.
TalRussell 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
by TalRussell
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
What a bunch of utter nonsense ..First that we could not build a building that last over forty years . Second Tal and John going on about the UBP etc ,you do know who was the old bay street boys conduit right to Pindling office ,that's right the one and only appear to speak for the black people ,Big Bad Brad .By the way if the old white UBP money would of split at independence this country would of made Haiti look like a paradise ,Pindling knew that . Much smarter to rent a post office as mail is going the way of the dodo bird and who in their right mind would trust our post office w/ their amazon purchases .Money is green folks ..Now if you want to get down to the nitty gritty , go walk around Hope town ,Green turtle cay , Spanish wells ..then go walk around down town George town,an Island doing well economy wise , and get back to me on which one looks run down slum ..
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID