Tribune Exclusive: Fitzgerald Sought Millions From Baha Mar

4.50pm UPDATE: Jerome Fitzgerald has released a statement on this story - you can read it HERE.
EMAILS leaked from a data breach of China Construction America’s (CCA) servers show that from as early as 2013, Jerome Fitzgerald was seeking to secure millions of dollars in brokerage, trucking, and limousine contracts at Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, The Tribune has learned.
The emails contradict the Minister, who this week denied ever using his office to direct contracts to himself or his family from the multi-billion dollar resort.
Mr Fitzgerald - the Progressive Liberal Party MP for Marathon - appears also to be requesting $20,000 a month from Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian, citing the expenses that were necessary to cover the cost of his father’s medical treatment.
The emails were obtained by The Tribune following a story in December highlighting the breach of CCA servers by a San Francisco hacker. China Construction eventually paid 24 bitcoins (the equivalent of $24,000) to have access to their servers restored; however, it appears that emails forwarded to, or relating to personnel at CCA were compromised, despite top officials at Baha Mar saying they were not concerned by the hack at the time.
In an email dated May 18, 2013, sent to Mr Izmirlian by Mr Fitzgerald, with Quentin Porter, Shelly Curtis and Alarice Fill copied, Mr Fitzgerald indicates his readiness to start brokerage and trucking services for the Baha Mar project and remain the brokers of record for the property.
Mr Fitzgerald writes, “I am aware that interior materials have began to arrive for the hotel. I would really appreciate it if we could be appointed your official broker for June 1st 2013.”
He then makes a request of Mr Izmirlian for limousine services at Baha Mar, as he touted the level of clientele with which his limousine company was familiar.
“Also with regard the limousine business we are ready to meet with your people anytime,” he writes.
“As indicated we really only cater to highend customers and are the official agent for Limolink in The Bahamas. You are encouraged to get a reference from the president of Viacom if you wish. Please feel free to contact me personally or have your agents contact Mr Porter our Managing Director directly.”
Limolink, according to its website, is a high-end ground transportation service, that focuses on “maintaining a professional network of chauffeurs and late model luxury vehicles”.
The email exchanges show the Minister becoming increasingly distressed as his requests go unfulfilled, with a plea in January, 2014, asking Mr Izmirlian and Baha Mar’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Robert ‘Sandy’ Sands, to cement a relationship between China State Construction and Bahamas Cargo and Logistics Limited (BCL) in which all ports of entry would be advised that BCL is to collect the paperwork and clear shipments for the resort.
BCL is owned by the Fitzgerald family.
Mr Fitzgerald writes, “Unfortunately despite all efforts by you and promises to me by Daniel Liu (CCA’s vice president) that we would receive the brokerage and trucking work, we have not apart from a one time deal to move 40 containers. I do not know why, I am disappointed but I have accepted it and moved on.
“I know that the interior Furniture and Fittings should begin arriving shortly and I would really wish to now establish a relationship between Baha Mar and Bahamas Cargo and Logistics Limited (“BCL”) where all ports of entry can be advised that BCL is to collect the paperwork and clear shipments for Baha Mar. It is my hope that the relationship will continue when the hotel opens and we will again be the broker and trucker for this property as we were for so many years.”
Mr Izmirlian forwarded the email from Mr Fitzgerald to Mr Sands indicating that the procurement department at Baha Mar should be made aware of BCL’s capabilities. However, he warned that the business would have to be won on “cost and ability”.
Mr Izmirlian’s stance that these contracts should be awarded on merit could have contributed to the Government removing him as the developer of Baha Mar.
On Tuesday, Mr Fitzgerald responded to allegations of abuse of power and conflict of interest in The Punch, replying to questions as to whether any members of his family held contracts at Baha Mar by saying “As far as I’m concerned, I have no interest whatsoever in, no dealing with Baha Mar, none, zero.”
Tribune Business has previously confirmed BCL’s role at the $4.2 billion resort and revealed yesterday that BCL was a creditor when the project filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, 2015, under Mr Izmirlian.
On July 7, 2013, Mr Fitzgerald emailed Mr Izmirlian to update him on his father’s health and check on brokerage arrangements. “Firstly my dad is now back home from hospital in Florida and doing well. He still requires 24 hr care by trained nurses which is costing 15k per month and meds another 5k,” he wrote.
“Secondly, I really need to know when we can expect to begin work for the brokerage and trucking of the furniture fixture and fittings. Also if the other hotel brands are doing their own hotels then I would like their contact person and number and a recommendation from you.
I know all of this should begin to happen soon and I am a little concerned that we have not heard anything yet. Sarkis this is one of those matters which will require your personal intervention. I will be eternally grateful.”
These and other emails raise questions surrounding the Government’s motives in battling Mr Izmirlian and the Christie administration’s strenuous efforts in fighting the developer’s Chapter 11 filing almost two years ago. That filing in the Delaware courts could have exposed the true ownership of businesses and contracts being held by Government ministers and/or their agents with China State Construction, who would have been forced to provide proof of ownership in said companies to receive payment for sums owed at the time of the Chapter 11 filing.
At that time, the Government through Prime Minister Perry Christie, argued its case in blocking the Chapter 11 proceedings on “national sovereignty”, claiming that as the main asset of the resort was based in the Bahamas, the court proceedings should be held here, as opposed to in a United States court. As a result of the Government’s efforts, the case in the United States was eventually thrown out.
Had the Chapter 11 reorganisation been allowed to proceed, Mr Fitzgerald and any other minister with contracts or interests with the Chinese entities would have been forced to declare their interest to be paid what was owed to their companies at the time of filing, thus exposing themselves before the Bahamian people.
According to The Tribune’s records, at the time of Baha Mar’s Chapter 11 filing, BCL was listed as one of CCA’s local creditors, with its headquarters being registered at 138, Wulff Road.
As the lead Government minister on the negotiations for the sale of the Baha Mar resort, Mr Fitzgerald’s past attempts at contracts and payments from Baha Mar now taints his and the Government’s motives in securing a new purchaser for the resort, as Mr Izmirlian’s superior offers to purchase the property continued to go unanswered last year.
In September, 2016, Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Izmirlian was “all talk” with regards to his open offer to the Export Import Bank of China (EXIM), to pay more than any other purchaser for the property. Mr Izmirlian also offered to utilise only Bahamian labour for the completion of the resort, and commit to a quick opening schedule to get the resort up and running in the shortest possible time.
Mr Fitzgerald was quoted in The Nassau Guardian in September, 2016, stating, “the Government of the Bahamas is not working on words when it comes to this matter. We are working on money, where it is located, where we can specify it and where we can see it. Unfortunately, Mr Izmirlian has never, ever done that. Never.”
Given the context of Mr Fitzgerald’s previous position with the developer and the project and his requests for services dating back as far as 2013 and Mr Izmirlian’s apparent refusal to award contracts to Mr Fitzgerald unless they were the lowest cost provider, his words take on a different picture.
The Government, at that time, did not advance Mr Izmirlian’s offer or promote it with the EXIM bank. As a result, a deal was made in secret with the Hong Kong-based Cheng family, through their Chow Tai Fook Enterprises business, the details of which have been sealed before the Supreme Court. As far as the public has been made aware, no Stamp Tax, Value Added Tax, casino license fees, work permit fees or business license fees will be paid on the resort, with the bulk of the $600million cost to complete the project again going to CCA and Chinese labour.
Beyond Mr Fitzgerald’s motives also lies the question of the involvement of the Prime Minister, and what, if anything, did he know of Fitzgerald’s private business interest in the resort and when did he know it.
Repeated requests for details surrounding the alleged sale of the resort to the Cheng family will likely intensify given the exposure of the Government’s lead negotiator for the sale.
Free National Movement leader Dr Hubert Minnis has been joined by Democratic National Alliance leader Branville McCartney among a growing list of voices calling for a commission of inquiry into Baha Mar, and a reversal of any deal that was not in the best interest of the Bahamian people. Dr Minnis in recent days has also called for the tabling of all side agreements made by the Government with Chow Tai Fook and the Cheng family.
A request for comment from Mr Izmirlian’s Granite Venture entity was not responded to before press time last night.
Comments
CommonSense 15 hours, 32 minutes ago
WOW! Reading those emails made me so embarrassed! Fitzgerald was BEGGING for the contracts! I can't believe it. What does his father needing 24 hour care have to do with Sarkis? Why did he feel that Sarkis should give him anything? This guy must never sit in Cabinet again.
bahamiangoddedd 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
What is worse is that he was a SITTING CABINET MINISTER at the time!
concernedcitizen 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
When we were in business we had building inspectors ,government mp,s etc all come w/ the sick relative shake down ,,basically crooked Fitz the new bagman Bethel was asking for 20,000 a month to do Izzie bidding in parliament ,,I wonder if he also got a condo over looking central park like PGC, B Bethel from the Chinese to screw Izzie .The PLP are a well oiled criminal organization and in the US would be tried under the Rico act ,,We are becoming like Hiati ,Nigeria etc ,,PGC is our Mugabe
Voltaire 15 hours, 17 minutes ago
Shameful! This is just beyond. If Shane was made to resign over Anna Nicole and Vincent Peet was rolled out for ...something, this fella simply has to bow out right now. Perry can't expect to even contest this election with this kind of conflict and corruption in his cabinet.
concernedcitizen 15 hours, 9 minutes ago
He is PGC, Lady Ping ,AMG new bagman ,B Bethel is getting too old
bahamiangoddedd 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Vell mudda sick, someone knock over Jerome' garbage can kml!!!
Sickened 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
The PLP have destroyed our country. A vote for the PLP is a vote for economic slavery!!!!
jackbnimble 15 hours, 9 minutes ago
What's in the dark will make its way to the light. These people are EVIL from the top down!!
Now I'll sit back and wait to see how the PLP will spin this story to make is look like this jacka** ain't do nothing wrong.
If you are in Marathon you would be an even bigger jacka** to put this man back in power!
Alex_Charles 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
Conflict of interest as a Cabinet Minister which is absolutely disgraceful and disgusting. I wouldn't be remotely surprised if the AG is right up in this as well.
But who am I kidding. this is the Bahamas, his constituents won't care and Bahamians in general won't give a crap.
If former Cabinet Ministers can be tied to the cocaine trade back in the day and still win their seats, then it doesn't matter. We NEVER vote based on facts, performance or policy issues. We have only vote on emotion and who pays us.
jackbnimble 15 hours, 5 minutes ago
That's probably why he gat flyers all over the place in Marathon. Probably using all that kickback money to invest in himself. Cookie jar must be damned sweet!
IslandJefe 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
It is safe to say that after today, no minister will be crazy enough to use their personal gmail accounts or refer to their father as 'daddy' while begging for contracts. I think this fella needs to sit small on this lap....really small..
BMW 14 hours, 27 minutes ago
And he will swear up and down that its all untrue. Tiefin and lies' that is what they do best.
proudloudandfnm 14 hours, 14 minutes ago
Well now we know. Sarkis would not play so the PLP took his resort from him...
Bahamar needs to be investigated and people must be prosecuted. First case is right here. Fitzgerald must be punished and he must be seen being punished worldwide.
If not say goodbye to FDI....
norman_t 11 hours, 12 minutes ago
You should be absolutely right
The_Oracle 14 hours, 8 minutes ago
Wonder who has the contracts going forward.......
Sickened 11 hours ago
I'm sure his company has the current contracts.
sp1nks 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
This is astonishing. Fitzgerald shouldn't only step down, but should be prosecuted. Commission of Inquiry and Freedom of Information Act. Now.
Socrates 13 hours, 59 minutes ago
if proven, what a classic example of corruption. How ironic that the man who saw no problem reading other people's email, may now become a victim of his own methods. everlasting thanks be to God that what goes around, comes around.
jackbnimble 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
My sentiments exactly!!
May 10th can't come fast enough!
norman_t 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Yes. Perfect.
B_I_D___ 13 hours, 54 minutes ago
Where's Birdie!!
DDK 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Head in sand like ostrich!
sp1nks 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Where's the 'Comrades!' guy? I'd love to hear this story spun around.
DDK 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Comrade is thinking........
John 13 hours, 41 minutes ago
So essentially what this is saying is this rotten government stole a whole $3 billion hotel property from Izmirilian because they couldn't get him deep enough in their back pockets? And we trust them VAT money.
Clamshell 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
Flat-out bribery. In the US, Canada, Britain, or any nation with a viable legal system, this man would be facing at least 10 years in prison. But here, in the Bahamas ... business as usual.
DillyTree 13 hours, 26 minutes ago
Folks, just think -- this is the very tip of the iceberg. I don't think we've even seen the scope of the corruption and thievery by the PLP and their cronies. They all need to be held accountable and prosecuted for crimes against the Bahamian people.
Sickened 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
Yup! This is just the crap that they don't care too much about to cover up. This is the small potato.
BoopaDoop 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
J Fitz should have had one of his people do the communicating. Foolish on him.
All4One 12 hours, 13 minutes ago
I really hope you're kidding, and that's NOT your only takeaway from this story....
DonAnthony 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
What an absolute corrupt scumbag. First the rubis scandal and now this. He should be criminally charged by the attorney general. Who knows what other dirt there is that has not come to light?
DDK 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
Criminally charged by WHOM? Big LOL!
DillyTree 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Hopefully, the new government that defeats the PLP on May 10.
jackbnimble 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Lol. Allyson prosecuting her nolle helper? Did you think before you posted this comment? LOL
Alex_Charles 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
the AG is in on this shit too, her whole flipping family is. Prosecute? You must mean Nolle.
Gas Daddy and Captain Nolle woman are two of the biggest gangsters in this administration.
Regardless 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
....once again evidence of the government's cabinet acting unprofessionally and without ethics. This clown should hang his head in shame. It is fitting that his emails would surface this way given his aggressive search through " trash cans" for emails belonging to others.
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
The PLP slate of candidates includes the following individuals that no right minded voter should ever support for the reason(s) indicated:
Perry Christie - In a league all unto himself when it comes to gross incompetence and corruptness (family members in bed with Red Chinese & Numbers' Bosses).
Obie Wilchcombe - Big time corruptness (in bed with Red Chinese and Numbers' Bosses).
Jerome Fitzgerald - Big time corruptness fueled by "me, me, me" insatiable greed.
Philip 'Coward' Davis - Big time behind the scenes corruptness through the Christie & Davis law firm.
Shane Gibson - Big time corruptness involving land development.
Leslie Miller - Big time corruptness - conduit for funds stolen from BOB.
Alfred Sears - Bought, paid for and totally beholden to the Numbers' Bosses.
B. J. Nottage - Grossly incompetent plus petty corruptness.
Keith Bell - Same as B. J. Nottage immediately above.
Alfred Gray - Same as B. J. Nottage and Keith Bell immediately above.
Kenred Dorsett - Incompetent plus petty corruptness.
Chester Cooper - Plenty potential for big time corruptness due to integrity issues.
Glenys Hanna-Martin - Grossly incompetent plus petty corruptness.
Michael Halkitis - Same as Glenys Hanna-Martin immediately above.
Perry Gomez - Same as Glenys Hanna-Martin and Michael Halkitis immediately above.
Melanie Griffin - Grossly incompetent plus petty corruptness.
Picewell Forbes - No one more stupid plus petty corruptness.
Dion Smith - Incompetent plus petty corruptness.
Fred Mitchell - Incompetent pseudo-intellect with strong 'anti-foreign/racist' sentiments.
And let's not forget Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Baltron Bethel and Bradley Roberts; these three top the list of the most corrupt PLP supporters who are not on the PLP slate of candidates.
But keep in mind the DNA and FNM are not without their 'slime list' of candidates which will follow in two later postings later today or tomorrow.
DDK 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
'Ya done good Mudda, except for that very last paragraph!
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
As I've said over and over again, my only interest lies in a better Bahamas for all of us, and that certainly will not happen with Christie, Minnis or McCartney as PM over the next five years. But of these three, Minnis is likely to be the worst for us. Once again, as I've said many times before, Minnis as PM would be worse than a Crooked Christie on steroids over the next five years. You must therefore THINK, THINK, THINK!!!
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 42 minutes ago
Now .......... do the same for the FNM and DNA (you are so smart !!!!!!)
licks2 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
I want to see that too. . .lol!
PKMShack 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
He still have plenty people who will vote for him, what more proof will one need to vote against him....someone going to get swing and watch the voters still allow these gangsters back in power. the money reach and common sense gone
jailem 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
This man is so dishonest! i don't understand why he would've been chosen as a cabinet minister or any position in government.... a leader is truly reflective of choices tolerates!
DDK 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
SHAMEFUL. DISGUSTING, DISGRACEFUL, GREEDY, CRIMINAL!!! TAKE HIM TO TASK! FIRE THE MAN! VOTE HIM OUT!
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 37 minutes ago
And to think that Fitzgerald was the Minister of Education ......... what a disgrace to all students, teachers, principals and parents ........... He should be sent to jail for this betrayal of trust
All4One 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
Karma.....I'm curious how they will spin this? Fitzgerald can't explain away the implications of the emails. And he can't bluster about any sort of breach of privacy due to his own past behaviour! I truly wish these selfish, greedy, short-sighted megalomaniacs would realise the possible ramifications of their actions when it comes to FDI. Which legitimate investors are going to be interested in doing business with this band of pirates in the future? NONE! They'll only attract bigger pirates looking to launder their ill-gotten gains. And while I'm sure they'll happily go along with that program, it will only confirm the global assumption that The Bahamas is once again a nation for sale. Praying Christie at least pretends to show a modicum of national concern and iota of spine, and cuts Fitzgerald loose. Doubtful, but we can only hope....
TalRussell 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Comrades! No doubt the prime minister has heard of this story by now.
General Election time is not the time to ignore such serious accusations.
Will the PM be smart to simply brush them aside as Comrade Jerome had better quickly explain his situation, or cover his own political ass, and if not to self vacate.
Reality_Check 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
Sadly the really big picture escapes all but a very few. It is estimated there should be no more than about 180,000 legitimate registered voters eligible to vote on May 10th, 2017. Of the 180,000, approximately 90,000 (50%) live below the poverty line and another 45,000 (25%) are struggling daily to make ends meet. This means 75% of the registered voters are vulnerable to election fraud ('vote buying') in the form of political handouts by the governing party at the taxpayers expense, including temporary government jobs, or by way of outright 'gifts' from one or more of the three largest political parties, including cash. About 20,000 (11%) of the registered voters will not bother to vote and these individuals are mainly the more affluent among us who believe their vote will make no difference because there is little difference between the platforms, ideology and corruptness of the three major parties. So of the 160,000 legitimate registered voters who will actually vote, almost 135,000 expect to receive some form of compensation for their vote and will likely vote for the more 'generous' political party. But it only takes the support of about 106,000 or 66% of the total voters to guarantee a victory for a political party. At a 'gift' cost of, say, $1,000 per voter, the total cost of 'buying' the outcome of the impending general election is no more than about $106 million, which amount is a mere pittance compared to the billions of dollars the next government wants to get its greedy hands on over the next five years. Small wonder, Christie, McCartney and Minnis are each salivating at the thought of being PM and are each willing to spend whatever it takes to 'buy' the votes they so desperately need.
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Thanks for making it absolutely crystal clear that any one or more of the following has the ability to simply 'buy' the outcome of our May 10th, 2017 general election: The numbers' bosses (Sebas Bastian, Craig Flowers et al.), the Red China government, the Fooking company associated with Baha Mar, and even Sir Snake.
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
Oops...forgot all that white Bahamian money.....like the Symonette family, etc.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 31 minutes ago
Why did Save the Bays emails when exposed ended up in Judge Charles court?? and there was such an uproar but these emails are all right? What is the difference.?
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
The suggestion that the Government removed Mr: Izmirlian as the developer because of this situation is just pure foolishness. He was removed because he did not pay his loan But for those who rejoice when persons are attack . rejoice because it will be short lived
Those who pay their bills will retain their developments
jackbnimble 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
If you were really following the story you would note that he stopped paying the loan because the Chinese were screwing up his project. Shoddy workmanship anyone?? He filed for bankruptcy which, if it had gone through without interruption by the PLP Government under pretense of "preservation of our precious sovereignty", according to the above article, all creditors (if a company) would have to declare the beneficial owner of their company and this would expose the cabinet ministers who have an interest in any company doing business with Bahamar.
Clearly this was not beneficial to the Cabinet Ministers like Fitzgerald who were involved and had something to hide.
concernedcitizen 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
its stupid to even tell you but the contactor would not finish so Izmirlian could get revenue started and pay the loan ,,Fitz chased off an investor I know well in the Exumas w/ shake down tacits ..They kept promising approval and Fitz kept showing up at the bar across from the investors development waiting ,,the investor even hinted at it at the papers ,,Finally he sold the Cay that he was going to do a small resort on and rolled out , tooks his boats and money to the Turks ,,told me there at the the Brits still have the power to yank the crooks out ..
norman_t 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nothing else needs to said of this sad, sad affair. Prosecute, jail, and then, and only then, might you stop the next guy in line to try this very thing. My contention is: that there are no consequences for bad behaviour in The Bahamas. Let's see how justice prevails in The Bahamas, again. There are no surprises. He just got caught. Most thinking people realize they are ALL slime.
yari 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Didn't Fitzgerald declare bankruptcy to default on BOB loans? Didn't he also lose his home? So I guess he didn't pay his bills.
avidreader 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
As they say in Spanish: "De tal palo tal astilla." Translate that and you will understand a little more about this man.
yari 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Stop wasting money on commissions of inquiry. Investigate, charge and prosecute those who have broken the law.
proudloudandfnm 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Birdie the difference is simple.
Fitzgerald is a cabinet minister.
Joseph Darville and Fred Smith are private citizens.
You see now Birdie? Or those yellow shades still got you blind?
Reality_Check 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Stop harassing Birdie. She will only ever be able to see it the way she is paid to see it!
Naughtydread 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
If only that old retard Birdie could use that feeble brain of his/her
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
It's one thing to believe they're doing this, it's another thing to see it. How many other ministers sent their requests in?
Honestman 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
What a corrupt little country we live in. I am beginning to lose hope.
TigerB 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
What goes around comes around hehehe! Politican garbage cans...
SP 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
PM Perry G. Christie & His Band Of Corrupt Thieves Must Be Investigated & Punished!
Without question Jerome Fitzgerald is implicated as a political criminal, however, the plot considerably thickens when one considers Jerome was allowed to practice this piracy, ceremoniously made "point man" for Baha Mar, was appointed as the Prime Ministers right hand man, and charged with the freedom of information act by Prime Minister Perry Christie himself!
Political influence peddling is commonly known as the standard modus operandi for Bahamian politicians Perry Christie, Jerome Fitzgerald and the rest of PLP are not alone in this corruption as it is rumored Hubert Ingraham made the same $20,000.00 Monthly stipend deal with Sal Kersner for the Atlantis deal.
This sort of corruption is the main reason our country is stagnated today and now is a good TIME TO BRING ALL OF THESE TREASONISTIC PIRATES TO JUSTICE!!
Mr. Sarkis Izmirlian has all these emails on Fitzgerald, Maynard, Bethel Christie and needs to make them available to the PRIVY COUNCIL so we can rid our country of these pirates once and for all....INCLUDING Brent Symonette and his crew of pirates!!
Moving forward, If Bahamas intends on enticing decent, serious FDI like Sakis Izmirlian we MUST identify and prosecute pirates like Fitzgerald.
Gotoutintime 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Why does everyone seem so surprised?? This is standard practice in the Bahamas!!
thomas 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
If as he states in his explanation, that they never received any contracts, how is it that they are on the list of creditors that we paid off?
BahamaPundit 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
How ironic that this is the minister the PLP put in charge of the freedom of information act and education. It's as if they're laughing in our face. PLP stands for Piracy Lives and Prospers. That is there one and only ethos. Woodes Rogers must be turning in his grave.
Craig 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
This man does not deserve being a Cabinet Minister. What a disgrace!! He begs for Sarkis' help, almost demand to be given contracts and then turn around and watch others plunge a knife in his back. Corruption and desperation of the highest order. Where do we find these politicians from? He effed up his company RND Cinemas, shares are practically worthless, and now for the past 5 years put in charge of education. God help us if this crew gets back in power.
SP 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Another Perspective - Now We Know Which Bahamians First They Were Talking About
Pillage Loot Plunder
juju 43 minutes ago
Woodes Rodgers can't roll in his grave because Pindling tarred over it, and RBC commercial banking building is on top of it!
