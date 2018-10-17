Thanks To Mr Nygard

EDITOR, The Tribune

I write this letter to express my personal feelings about the kindness and profound generosity toward me and my sick child from Mr. Peter Nygard.

My child was in hospital with cancer and needed special treatment. I approached Mr Nygard with regards to assist me with the financing of his hospital stay in the United States of America.

Mr Nygard was more than accommodating as he gave us his total support. He made us feel like we were his own family, he was there every step of the way.



Most of the time I did not speak to him directly, but he made it known that whenever I needed anything he was to be told and he got right on it.

I can truly say that this gentleman was very thoughtful, kind and concerned and many people can attest to this because I know of similar cases that he took care of personally.



I see the way that he is being treated but I am not here to justify anything that he has done. Nothing can stop me from singing his praises as a humanitarian and I know that many Bahamians would agree with me.

Why are we so anxious to pull people down, when we have many things that we ourselves are not proud of.

He that is without sin, cast the first stone.

ELIZABETH HEPBURN

Nassau

October 16, 2018