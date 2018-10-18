Man Found Guilty Of Freeport Shooting

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ALEXANDER Sweeting was found guilty of murder in the Supreme Court yesterday in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in the Redwood Lane area almost three years ago.

As the prisoner was being led away by officers outside the Grand Bahama courthouse around 3.30pm following the unanimous guilty verdict, Sweeting resisted violently.

"I did not do it," he shouted as he struggled with officers.



Onlookers gathered at the building's entrance and watched as officers subdued the handcuffed convict and took him through the Magistrate's Court to a holding cell. A woman, who was identified as Sweeting's sister, tried to come to his aid, but was prevented by an officer from entering the building.



The upset woman made allegations about the trial, then shouted, "Judgment going to hit."

Sweeting was on trial for the murder of Whitfield Jones Jr, a resident of Coral Reef Estate, who was shot to death on December 1, 2015, at Redwood Lane.

The shooting occurred around 6.30pm in a yard and stemmed from an argument that had occurred between both men on November 24, 2015. Jones was found dead, lying face down in a puddle of water, with several gunshots in his body.



A .40mm fired cartridge and one fired bullet were recovered at the scene near the body. Sweeting was arrested by police later that evening in the Garden Villas area.



According to evidence presented by the prosecution at the trial, the accused had admitted to shooting Jones while in police custody.

Irene Ingraham, the victim's mother, said that justice was served for her deceased son.

"I am very pleased with the jurors' decision; justice was served for my son," she said.

Ms Ingraham said that her son was a father of two.



"He was 40 at the time of his death and it was unjustified; he was shot in the back three times, and five times in total," she said.

He leaves behind two daughters.

Ms Ingraham said her son never got a chance to see his youngest daughter, who at two years old, was born after he was buried.

Lawyers from Carlson Shurland and Co represented Sweeting. Neil Brathwaite appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

Justice Estelle Gray Evans delivered her summation of the case on Wednesday morning after two weeks of testimony. The 12-member jury returned in the late afternoon with the verdict.



Sweeting will be sentenced on January 24, 2019.