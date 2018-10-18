Ministers Lack Details On Long Island Proposal

By AVA TURNQUEST

PORT St George developers yesterday said the proposed expansive Long Island project featuring an entirely off-grid five-star hotel and spa, 515 luxury homes, and a 640-berth marina has all the requisite government approvals and permits.

However, two Cabinet ministers yesterday told The Tribune they were not well acquainted with the project probably because it has languished on for nearly a decade.

When contacted yesterday, Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar said he was unaware of the proposed project.

Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry Brent Symonette said he was aware a presentation had been made, but would need more time to be fully briefed on the development.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson did not respond to calls for comment up to press time.

The project was said to be at an "advanced planning, architectural and environmental design stage," according to a statement from developers, who responded to questions placed by this newspaper.

It stated construction is slated to begin in the "first half of 2019," with a construction timeline of four to five years.

"Port St George has all requisite government approvals and permits," the statement continued.

"PSG has a permit for the development from the Bahamas Investment Authority and an environmental impact assessment approved by the BEST Commission. An application for subdivision approval will be made when the present planning work is complete," the developers added.

The mixed-use development has been billed as the first "eco-engineered luxury waterfront destination" spanning from "coast to coast" featuring a 100-acre protected harbour and an 18-hole golf course.

When the project was unveiled in 2008, it was billed to create over 300 jobs on a 951.4-acre site in northern Long Island.

In 2014, developers Ian Moorcroft and his business partner Jon Houghton told Tribune Business they were hunting for a joint venture partner to move the proposed $110m Port St George project forward.

In a release on Tuesday, the Star Resort Group Inc stated the proposed marina will be the largest in the country, and other sporting facilities include an Olympic-sized pool and solar-powered watercraft.