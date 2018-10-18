Woman Held After Drugs Discovered In Food Plate

A WOMAN has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services concealed in a plate of food.

Police said shortly before 10am yesterday, a woman went to the correctional facility to take food to an inmate. Correctional officers examined the food and found marijuana inside.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be formally charged this week. A similar incident occurred last month, when another woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Fox Hill facility in a plate of food brought for an inmate. She has since been arraigned.