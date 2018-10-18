Woman Held After Drugs Discovered In Food Plate

A WOMAN has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services concealed in a plate of food.
Police said shortly before 10am yesterday, a woman went to the correctional facility to take food to an inmate. Correctional officers examined the food and found marijuana inside.
The woman was arrested and is expected to be formally charged this week. A similar incident occurred last month, when another woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Fox Hill facility in a plate of food brought for an inmate. She has since been arraigned.
More like this story
- Woman held after attempting to smuggle drugs into Department of Corrections
- Woman, 60, held after drugs found in plate of food at Department of Corrections
- Ex-officer jailed after hiding drugs in his socks
- Two in court over drugs in food plate at Department of Corrections
- Guyanese woman caught with cocaine in her hair weave at airport
Comments
Greentea 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Waste of time and money. legalize it already.
BONEFISH 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
What. Again some one attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.I don't support the smuggling of contraband into the prison.However the Bahamas needs to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use. Too many persons are imprisoned and have criminal records for possession of minor amounts of marijuana.
rawbahamian 52 minutes ago
Newsflash Bonefish, any and all drugs are ILLEGAL at the FoxHill Prison and if you are caught trying to smuggle it in, then that simply means you are as stupid as the intended inmate !
rawbahamian 44 minutes ago
When you all are business owners with staff who are spaced out and suffer from C.R.S. because of the brain deadening effects of MARIJUANA and it's costing you money from lost productivity and revenue then you won't be so quick to say legalize it because we all know that Bahamians can't even spell moderation and combined with laziness is the perfect recipe for a failed business venture or effort.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID