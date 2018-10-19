Cancer Charity Hosting Raffle

THE Cancer Society of the Bahamas is hosting its annual raffle on Saturday to raise funds to help cancer patients from the Family Islands. Funds raised go towards its Cancer Caring Centre which provides accommodation for people who come into New Providence for cancer treatment. The raffle will take place in the front of Kelly’s at the Mall at Marathon at 7pm and tickets, costing five dollars, can be purchased at the Cancer Society or at Kelly’s on Saturday.
