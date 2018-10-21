Man Dies After Industrial Accident On Inagua

Police on Inagua are investigating an industrial accident which left a man dead on Sunday.
According to reports, shortly after 7am, a vessel was attempting to dock at Morton Salt, when a male crew member became entangled in rope on the vessel and was seriously injured. The man, an Indian national, was transported to the local community clinic where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
