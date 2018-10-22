One Man Dead, One Injured After Shooting

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting off West Street on Sunday night.
According to reports, shortly before 10pm, the two men had just arrived at a house on Dorsette Alley when an armed man shot them before running off.
Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene to assist the victims. One of the men succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while the second man was taken to hospital and is listed in serious condition.
John 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Some say the recent lull in murders was due to an ongoing case before the courts.
rawbahamian 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
According to B.N. , the man who died at the scene was out on bail for murder.
