Shooting Victim Had Just Been Acquitted In Court Case

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old man acquitted of murder in June has been identified as the man shot and killed off West Street on Sunday night.

Another man is in hospital after being injured i the shooting.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm the two men had just arrived at a house on Dorsett Alley when an armed man shot them before running off.

Emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene to assist the victims. One of the men died at the scene, while the second man was taken to hospital and was initially listed in serious condition.

While police have not identified either man, The Tribune understands the deceased is Jamaal McSweeney aka “Choppa”, of Dorsett Alley.

McSweeney, along with another man, was acquitted of the December 8, 2017, shooting death of Javan Forbes.

Forbes’ lifeless body was discovered in a white Honda vehicle riddled with bullets.

A Supreme Court jury unanimously acquitted both men on June 5.

As for the second man shot on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed he is known to police, but stopped short of confirming his identity.

However, ACP Fernander said the victim remains in hospital under police guard.

He added that the victim’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police are asking anyone with any information relating to the incident to please contact 911, 919, or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991.