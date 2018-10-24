Freeport Lions On The Streets To Held The Blind

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of The Freeport Lion’s Club will be hitting the streets this month selling candy to raise money to assist people with sight problems.

Through its annual candy fundraising drive, the club has assisted many people over years with purchasing eye glasses, and paying for eye examinations and surgeries. The Lion’s Club is an international service organisation focusing on preventing and treating blindness. Past president Michael Albury said that their members will be at the main street intersections between 5.15pm to 6.30pm.

“The candy sales is one of our major fundraisers and we are asking the public and corporate Grand Bahama to support us in our efforts of sight conservation,” he said. “We provide glasses, examinations and surgeries to those who need it free of charge, and so we have to have these fundraisers,” Mr Albury said.

“The candies are $3 per bag and I want to encourage the corporate community to come out and support the Lion’s Club in this very important cause,” he added.