Police Hunt Robbery Suspects

POLICE are looking for two suspects who committed separate armed robberies on Monday.
The first incident happened shortly after 11am when a woman was sitting in her vehicle at the junction of Prince Charles Drive and Beatrice Avenue. Police said she was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who robbed her of her handbag, which contained cash and other personal items, before running away.
Hours later, shortly after 8pm, a man had just arrived at his residence at Iguana Avenue, when he was approached by gunman who robbed him of cash, before escaping. Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID