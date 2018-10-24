Police Hunt Robbery Suspects

POLICE are looking for two suspects who committed separate armed robberies on Monday.

The first incident happened shortly after 11am when a woman was sitting in her vehicle at the junction of Prince Charles Drive and Beatrice Avenue. Police said she was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who robbed her of her handbag, which contained cash and other personal items, before running away.

Hours later, shortly after 8pm, a man had just arrived at his residence at Iguana Avenue, when he was approached by gunman who robbed him of cash, before escaping. Investigations are ongoing.