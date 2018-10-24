Poor Call By The President

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Our university is holding a seminar-discussion session on Alcohol and Marijuana.

One of the named participants who is very well known as a proponent to legalise marijuana is disbarred and is unable to practice law but the University has chosen him as a panelist.

Surely the office of the President can select a person who is is in good standing at the Bar and is practising or was the gentleman’s inclusion on purpose as the person’s position is very well known?

Marijuana use damages the developing brain of a young person - a proven fact.

Medicinal in certain specific circumstances could be permissible.

Surely the Office of the President should have been more careful in their selection of panelists?

M K SAWYER

Nassau,

October 12, 2018.