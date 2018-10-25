Development Bank Exploring Alternative Funding Mechanisms

Senior Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) executives met with the Securities Commission to discuss the regulator's Crowd Funding push and other capital markets instruments.

Dave Smith, the BDB's managing director, said Crowd Funding and products such as SMART Funds could provide alternative ways for the institution to provide entrepreneurs with financing.

Mr Smith, who met the Securities Commission Justin Sturrup, the BDB's deputy managing director, said current financing options included term loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), equity financing and executing agency services.