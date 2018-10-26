Usa F28b Futures: Roberts Loses In Opening Round

By RENALDO DORSETT

JUSTIN Roberts continues his play on the ITF Pro Circuit with the NCAA season still months away.

Roberts played himself into the main draw of the USA F28B Futures event in Waco, Texas, but lost in the opening round after three successful qualifying matches.

He suffered a three-set loss to Maxime Tchoutakian of France - 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (3) - at the tournament in Waco, Texas.

Roberts began the qualifying draw with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Varun Jayaram of the United States. He followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Vikas Deo of the United States and a 6-4, 6-4 win over Antonio Ruiz-Rosales of Mexico to advance.

Just over a month ago, Roberts' run at the USA F25 Futures event in Laguna Niguel, California, came to an end in a second-round loss in the main draw to No.5 ranked Michael Zhu of the United States, 6-1, 6-1.

He won four matches in the qualifying draw and the first round of the main draw.

Roberts graduated last May from the University of South Florida and completes his final year of college eligibility this season at Arizona State University.

He tore a ligament in his right wrist and had an eventual bone avulsion where a piece of the bone broke off on its joint. He eventually had it reattached.

"I think I handled the injury and being out for about nine months competition and seven months playing tennis very well. It was hard in the beginning but I kept up with my fitness and mental side of the game and I feel I came back better in some things than I was before, which is always a positive," he said.

"Leaving USF to come to ASU has been a really good transition. It's a little different being in the desert but the coach at ASU was the first coach I had at USF so I know what I'm getting there.

"The guys are great, we have a really talented team so we look forward to doing some big things this year, win the PAC 12 conference and do some damage in the NCAA tournament. Everything has been going good, I just look forward to the rest of the year."