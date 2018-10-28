Three Injured In Weekend Shootings

TWO men and a teen are in hospital following three separate shootings over the weekend.

According to police, the first incident took place around 8pm on Friday in the area of Hospital Lane, where a juvenile riding a scooter was shot and seriously wounded.

Reports are that the unidentified teen was riding with a man when another man armed with a firearm opened fire in their direction, hitting the youth multiple times about the body before fleeing the scene on foot.

The juvenile was taken to hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition.

When contacted by The Tribune Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed that officers were still in the preliminary phase of their investigation and were still looking for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

ACP Fernander said the victim’s condition had been upgraded to stable.

Two more shootings occurred early Sunday.

In the first of the two incidents, according to reports, shortly after 2am on Sunday, a man had just left a nightclub and was walking on Minnie Street when he was approached by an armed assailant, who shot him before running away.

The victim was taken to hospital and is now detained in critical condition.

Just two hours later and a few blocks over, a second man was standing in front of a residence on Miami Street when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him before fleeing on foot.

That victim was also taken to hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with any information on these or any other crimes to please contact 911, 919, or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991.