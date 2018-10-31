Man Denies Defrauding 11 Of $50,000 In Vehicle Scams

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday with defrauding 11 people of more than $50,000 in the furtherance of a vehicle scam, while operating under several names.

Shane Mackey, aka Arnold Smith, Ashwood Bodie and Devargo Saunders, was charged with 11 counts of fraud before two different magistrates concerning his actions between January and October of this year.

When arraigned before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, the South Beach resident was accused of defrauding Origin Delevaux of $5,000 cash between January 26 and February 14; Devon Stuart of $6,800 between April 24 and 30; and Garrecka Johnson of $9,500 between May 25 and June 27.

He is also alleged to have defrauded Albert McKinney of $3,500 on June 11; Shanique Russell of $4,250 between June 16 and 19; and Sarah Buchanan of $4,600 on June 21.

When arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he was further accused of defrauding Antonia Benjamin of $3,000 on August 8; Brian Cartwright of $3,500 on August 13; Randy Alonza Taylor of $6,500 between August 22 and 28; Tiffany Moss of $500 on September 22; and Daniel Davidson of $5,000 on October 15.

Mackey pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the matters were adjourned to November 23 for trial before Magistrate McKinney, and February for trial before Senior Magistrate Rolle-Davis.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.