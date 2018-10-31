Npwba Season Promises To Be Exciting With More Teams

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER hosting a successful preseason tournament for high school girls, the New Providence Women's Basketball Association is now focusing their attention on the start of the 2018/19 season.

According to newly elected president Devin Johnson, the season promises to be an exciting one with an increase from four teams last year to about six to eight when they start on November 25. "Me and my executive team are focusing on the development of women's basketball in the country," said Johnson, who replaces Mynez Sherman.

"We want to develop the young women, not just to be better basketball players, but better individuals on the whole. We want to build well-rounded women and to see women's basketball move to another level."

The preseason tournament, held over the weekend at the DW Davis Gymnasium in honour of Dr Linda Davis, was just one step towards Johnson and his executives accomplishing their goal.

Johnson said their next project will be a primary school girls' tournament so that they can concentrate on developing the players from a much younger age. "We just want to start a developmental programme so that when they come into the league, the league would be more competitive and exciting and you will have more people coming out to watch female basketball," he stated.

"We all know that women's basketball in our country has some work to do and so I think if we can look at moving the time when we play to when the WNBA is playing during the summer time, we won't clash with the men's league."

Johnson revealed that his executive team is preparing to start playing night league this year at the DW Davis Gymnasium on November 25.

His team is made up of Anastacia Moultrie, first vice president, Donnie Culmer, second vice president, Shadell Williams, third vice president, Britenique Harrison, fourth vice president, Latondra Brown, secretary, Denequa Carey, treasurer, Christine Charlton, public relations officer and Norman Humes, commissioner.

Based on what he saw over the weekend and how they collaborated in pulling off the tournament, Johnson said he feels they are all set for an exciting season. "So far we have about six teams. Last year we had about four," said Johnson, who coaches and is a referee in the league. "But before we start, we hope to confirm about eight teams ready to play. "We have about six teams confirmed so far, so hopefully we will have eight. It would be a jump from last year, whether we have six or eight teams. It would be a good boost for us if we could get more teams to participate."

Right now on Saturdays, Johnson said coaches Anthony Swaby and Donnie Culmer conduct a high school training programme that has shown a lot of potential in players who will be competing in the league this year.

"You could see the development in them. That was why we put this tournament on for the girls to see the level where they are at and for their coaches to see what they need to work on before the school season starts," he said.

"After this tournament, we hope that the coaches will go back and work on their weaknesses and get the players ready to participate in night league and also on their various high school teams. We feel these players will play much better because of their involvement in our programme."