Four Accused After $400,000 Marijuana Seizure

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men, between the ages of 54 and 30, appeared in a Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with being caught on Sunday with nearly $400,000 worth of marijuana while on a boat in waters just south of New Providence over the weekend.

Harrison Smith, Leo Jones, Demetrius McPhee and Jeffrey Miller each appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with both conspiring to possess and being found in possession of marijuana with intent to supply.

According to reports, shortly after 1am on Sunday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, acting on information, and while in waters one mile south of Coral Harbour, intercepted a white, 20ft Boston Whaler with four men on board.

Officers conducted a search of the vessel and recovered 12 bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana that weighed 390 pounds and had a street value of $390,000.

All of the men were taken into custody.

Smith, of South Andros, Jones, of Yellow Elder Gardens, McPhee, of Joe Farrington Road, and Miller, of Kenwood Street, each pleaded guilty to the charges.

Bail was denied and the four men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial on November 13.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.