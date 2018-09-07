EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Pompey Museum of Slavery and emancipation was not a beach bar.

Formerly known as Vendue House it was a market, a slave market, people became the property of other people to do with as they pleased, breed them breed with them, sell or keep the offspring and work them until they died.

We should be ashamed of this period in our history.

Please do not try to justify these jolly colours on Junkanoo.

Slavery was not getting drunk on New Year’s morning and dancing in the streets. Repaint the building in a conservative colour that would not trivialise the horrors that took place there.

LEONARD SMITH

Nassau,

August 30, 2018.