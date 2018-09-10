Two Dead In Weekend Violence

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

TWO murders, including a drive-by shooting and a stabbing incident, occurred on the weekend.

One man was killed in a stabbing incident at a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway shortly after 1am on Saturday. A second man was also a victim of the attack. He, however, survived and was sent to hospital for his injuries.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force statement, the two men were at a bar when they were approached by "a male armed with a knife, who stabbed them about the body, before running into a nearby residential area."

Paramedics were called to the scene. One of the men died on scene, while the second was transported to hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, though police noted a 37-year-old male Yellow Elder Gardens resident was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

On Friday morning, another man was killed in a drive-by double shooting in Fox Hill.

According to police reports, a group of men was sitting in front of a tree on Dorsett Street shortly after 9am when a dark coloured Kia Sportage drove towards them.

Passengers in the Kia reportedly opened fire in the direction of the men, hitting two of them before the vehicle sped off. The injured men were taken to Princess Margret Hospital by private vehicle, police said.

One of the victims died at the hospital of his injuries, while the second man was treated and released.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash reiterated to The Tribune yesterday that the motive behind this incident is still unknown.

On Saturday, the RBPF said police in Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a night club in Abaco.

"We are seeking to interview both the suspect and victim in this matter," police said.

Further details on the Abaco incident were not made available.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or any other crime is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.