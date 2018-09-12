Students Left Stranded As Bus Drivers 'Go On Strike'

BUS drivers in Eleuthera were said to be on strike yesterday, stranding students attending schools in the central and southern districts.

The drivers reportedly withdrew service following allegations of nonpayment for several months; however, officials contacted by The Tribune did not respond up to press time.

Derek Smith, the Democratic National Alliance's 2017 candidate for the area, yesterday stressed the service disruption was the result of failures by successive governments.

"This late paymènt to bus drivers and governmental housing rentals have been going on for more than 40 years ago," Mr Smith said in a post to his Facebook page.

"But persons that had those contracts dare not complain openly, for fear of victimisation or losing their contracts. The pay will come..but when?"

He continued: "In the meantime the owners have families to feed, fuel to find, drivers to pay - which is not cheap. Now kids are exposed to the dangers of being on the road hitchhiking."

Mr Smith predicted the issue would be quickly resolved due to the public protest, adding "the squeaking wheel gets the oil".

"Let the bus drivers have their say," Mr Smith wrote. "It is their way of crying out for help. Watch how quickly they will get their funds or some satisfaction.

"Let's pray for the safety of our kids as they travel to and from school and that the bus owners and drivers get what is theirs..they have provided a service and deserve payment.

"Want is more," he added, "demand more and vote for best..not just better."