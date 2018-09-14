Abaco Conference To Focus On Airlift, Jobs

The 15th annual Abaco Business Outlook (ABO) conference will address the island's economic challenges, including reduced airlift and high unemployment, when it is held next Thursday.

The forum, which will take place on Thursday, September 20, at the Abaco Beach Resort aims to connect local and external industry experts with stakeholders, allowing them to discuss issues impacting the island and target opportunities for economic growth.

This year's keynote speaker will be Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources. Also in the line-up are: Kerry Fountain, executive director, Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board; James Albury, MP for central and south Abaco; Ken Hutton, president, Abaco Chamber of Commerce; Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, director, National Insurance Board (NIB); Patrice Rolle, Sunshine Insurance; Karlos Mackey, principal, Prime Finance and Consulting; Donovan Ingraham, corporate wellness coordinator, Atlantic Medical Insurance; Samantha Williams, Graham Thompson & Company; Alistair Chisnall, Graham Thompson & Company; Kevin Seymour, chief financial officer, PharmaChem Technology.

Joan Albury, creator of the Outlook conference series, believes that under this year's theme, Creating a world-class Abaco, the event could strengthen the community's resolve to confront problems.

"Many of our islands are experiencing hard times and find themselves struggling to survive," she said. "Outlook's mandate is to be a beacon of hope, providing solutions and opening doors of opportunity."

The Abaco Chamber's Mr Hutton said the island is currently experiencing "many, many, many" challenges, which he plans to address in his presentation.