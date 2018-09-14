Apparel, Shoe Prices Can't Match Customs Cut, Govt Is Warned

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Clothing and shoe retailers are warning the Government not to expect the 20 percent Customs duty elimination to translate into consumer price declines of the same magnitude.
Michael Maura, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation's (BCCEC) chairman, told Tribune Business that the sector was concerned that the Government expects the duty elimination to result in a "one-for-one" decline in prices.
He explained that merchants could not afford such cuts in an environment where energy and other businesses costs continue to rise, as they needed to maintain gross margins and revenues to ensure they covered salaries and business expenses.
And, while many clothing, shoe and sporting goods retailers believe the duty elimination has offset the VAT hike's impact, Mr Maura said some had been deterred by the bureaucracy and other concerns from applying for this exemption.
"I've seen both sides of the coin," Mr Maura said of clothing and shoe retailers. "Some have complained the paperwork and process required to receive the duty-free exemption is too much for them.
"Some have said they prefer to pay the duty rather than submit the paperwork and confidential information on pricing. Many believe pricing should be determined by the market, and some are concerned that the Government believes a 20 percent duty reduction should equate to a 20 percent reduction in sales price.
"We all have to operate with the cost and ease of doing business, the cost of BPL and real property tax not decreasing," he continued. "There cannot be a one-for-one clothing, apparel reduction by 20 percent because duty has gone down by 20 percent. You have to keep the gross margins and cover the salaries and business expenses."
Mr Maura said it was too early to draw general conclusions on how the VAT rate hike to 12 percent, and introduction of exemptions (zero ratings) for breadbasket food items and medicines, had impacted businesses, consumers and the wider economy.
Acknowledging that "everything has to settle down", Mr Maura said feedback provided to himself and the Chamber to-date suggested the impact "from a business perspective" had been less painful than when VAT was first introduced in early 2015.
He added that the initial 7.5 percent VAT represented an increase that was of much greater magnitude than the recent 4.5 percentage point jump. "This one was not as bad as it was not to the same degree," Mr Maura said.
"From the businesses I have spoken to, what I have been advised is there has been an uptick in the number of sales transactions at the expense of the dollar value per transaction. While the volume number has gone up, the dollar cost per transaction has declined, and some people believe consumers are buying what they need as opposed to what they want to have."
Mr Maura said the 12 percent VAT hike was implemented during a period, July to August, that was traditionally soft for retailers and merchants apart from those catering to the Back to School market.
"From a sales perspective I would say overall it's been a bit of tough period over the last couple of months for retailers," he added. "Some have been the beneficiaries of not being negatively impacted by the 4.5 percentage point VAT rise because of the reduction on apparel and shoes." Some also increased their marketing spend in the wake of VAT's introduction, with discounts also employed to drive traffic.
Breaking down businesses he has spoken to by category, Mr Maura said restaurants had seen a "moderate decline" in patron spending although numbers had not fallen. Consumers, though, were equating a 15 percent gratuity and 12 percent VAT as adding 27 percent to their meal costs.
"Spending and the cost of doing business has increased tremendously as VAT has increased the cost of utilities and supplies," Mr Maura said of the restaurant industry's message. "Breadbasket items being reduced has not materially helped."
Electrical, paint and building materials stores had informed him of a drop in Saturday and Sunday spending by consumers, with persons adjusting to reduced disposable income by "shifting from purchasing premium brands to purchasing less expensive brands".
The Chamber chairman said the sector had informed him "construction contracts have been a saving grace, as these sales have not changed. Commercial sales have not been impacted significantly as yet, likely due to the Government's delay in the VAT assessment".
Some inner-city grocery stores had suffered sales declines of 25 percent, though, while costs such as energy had increased. Mr Maura said he had been informed that consumers were buying "only what they need", and only coming in if they lived within walking distance.
This stood in contrast to grocery stores in more affluent areas, where "higher disposable income and unwillingness to sacrifice preference" meant the expected increase in bread basket food sales had yet to materialise.
As for beauty stores, Mr Maura said he had been told that while sales were down by 10-15 percent in July, August was flat when compared to 2017 numbers.
General merchandise stores also reported that July was "very slow", possibly due to consumers spending heavily prior to 12 percent VAT's arrival, but August and early September saw improvements.
"Pharmaceutical companies are seeing their VAT credit/government receivable climbing," Mr Maura added. " They wonder if they will see grocery retailers shifting their buying of over the counter medicines from abroad and to the local pharmaceutical sector in order to avoid the payment of VAT at the border. The decision would obviously be influenced by the prices charged by the pharmaceutical wholesalers."
Economist 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
No problem. You have just told the Bahamian Consumer to go and shop in Florida as you have no intention of reducing your prices.
DDK 34 minutes ago
It is not the retailers' call. It is the Government's. Government is making life hell for retailers and shoppers alike. Further, they made the shoe and clothing exemption application so ridiculous it is small wonder many are unable to complete the application, which is probably what Government anticipated.
DDK 28 minutes ago
"And democracies are safer and more permanent that oligarchies, because they have a middle class which is more numerous and has a greater share in the government; for when there is no middle glass, and the poor greatly exceed in number, troubles arise and the state soon comes to an end." From "Politics" the Basic Work of Aristotle (384-322 B.C.).
John 16 minutes ago
When government first proposed to remove duty off clothing and shoes, the intention was to to help rescue the many clothing and shoe merchants who were going out of business due to stiff competition from online shopping and persons travelling abroad to shop. And to become more competitive, these stores will have to reduce their prices. But what happened is someone in the Ministry of Finance, who obviously was not informed or did not concern itself with what the intended results of the change in duty was, decided to hijack and sabotage the program and use it as a whipping stick, requiring merchants to come and bow every time they want to bring in goods and get duty free exemptions. So because of the ignorance and putting more red tape on merchants additional reporting requirements, some have decided to reject the government's plan and continue paying the customs duties in the regular manner. But what the government has admitted but failed to realize, is that there is a large volume of l importers who bring volumes of goods into the country and pay no duty or vat on them. Most of them clothing and shoes And so through governments own flawed policy and increase in red tape, they have now given these people an advantage in the market place. Some of these persons bring goods directly from China and their prices were below Miami's wholesale prices. And now persons who do not want to get caught up in the additional red tape and requirements the ministry of Finance is requiring to get exemptions will eventually buy goods from these individuals as a means for their business to survive. So if government would have have simply removed the duty off clothing and shoes like it was intended, rather than burying it down in red tape and cherry picking, not only would prices come down, but it would have put a squeeze of those who were paying no duty all along by making more businesses effectively able to compete with them. It is wrong to say prices will not come down. Two Examples: When customs duties were reduced or removed of fans, the price of a Lasko 18 inch fan came down from $55.00 to $45.00. The price of a 16 inch came down from $$50.00 to $45.00. In the case of car tires,since the reduction in duties on new tires less people are buying used tires. So the price of new tires did come down. And because of used tires having to be sterilized. and other requirements, used tires are no longer a great buy, compared to new tires and the environment is not being filled up as rapidly with used tires. So rather than trying to run the country out of a cigar box, government, more specifically finance, should have simply removed the duties off clothing and shoes as was the original intention. Market forces would definitely bring the prices down. Rather they try to make appear that they were doing such a great and marvelous favor for merchants when clothing and shoes have been duty free in most Caribbean countries for near a decade or more.
