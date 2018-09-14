Electricity Issues Force Closure Of Ministries Of Health, Public Services

THE Ministries of Health and Public Services were closed Friday due to electricity issues, which also affected water supply.

A brief public notice from Bahamas Information Services said that no utilities at the offices on Meeting Street forced the closure.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed the issue came down to challenges with the generator at the complex.

He said : “Last night’s (Thursday) power issue, I guess when they load shed they manually shut off certain buildings and the complex on Meeting Street was one of them, but there is apparently some problem with the generator reading the power and its out of sync with the phases.

“We have no power in public works, health or in public service and this has been the case since 9.30am, no power, no water and it’s not been remedied since this morning. People can’t use the bathroom, etc.”

Dr Sands explained that the National Insurance Board, which owns the building, was dealing with the issue.

“We are hoping they can get this resynchronisation of the power done in order to get the building up and running soon,” he said.