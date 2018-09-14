Man Charged With 42 Counts Of Fraud

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Exuma man faced a list of fraud charges on Friday in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court in Grand Bahama.

Travis Alexander Coakley, also known as Justin Thompson, 24, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in Court Three on 42 counts of fraud by false pretences.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matters were adjourned to December 3 through 5, and January 22 through 24, 2019 for trial.

Coakley was not represented by counsel. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial.