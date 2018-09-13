‘Pursue Him To Bounds Of Hell’: Minnis Riles At Aide’S Killing - He Must Be Caught

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has instructed Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Anthony Ferguson to use all resources available, including marines to track Inspector Carlis Blatch’s killer, even to the “bounds of hell,” to ensure justice is done.
Declaring he “hates” criminals and that his views on how they should be treated are “extreme,” Dr Minnis alluded to how nations like Saudi Arabia enforce draconian practices to deal with crime and murderers, telling reporters while he does not support their methods, “they may be on the right track sometimes.”
Saudi Arabia, according to the website Death Penalty Worldwide, has carried out an estimated 66 executions as of September 5. The site goes on to report beheading as probably the most common form of execution in Saudi Arabia. Stoning is also a method used to punish people who are convicted of committing acts like adultery.
While Dr Minnis acknowledged he was bound by the confines of Bahamian law, which does not allow this kind of punishment, he said should he be allowed to work outside of the law, the country would see a changed man.
The prime minister was asked yesterday to comment on the murder of Insp Blatch, aide-de-camp to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, who was shot in the head on Wednesday afternoon while his daughter was in the same car. Insp Blatch was waiting outside of H O Nash Jr High School for his son at the time. He died of his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital a short time later. Police suspect the incident was an attempted armed robbery.
The killer, up to press time, was said to still be at large. In the meantime, Dr Minnis said the killer will not be allowed to “rest” in this country, adding “we will not allow him to have offspring, which may possibly be like him.”
Whenever he is arrested, the Killarney MP said he hopes the court deals with this matter quickly and denies bail.
“The whole country is saddened with what has happened,” Dr Minnis told reporters as he extended condolences to the family, adding he planned to speak to relatives personally during a visit to their home.
“You know he worked closely with the governor general and he is a gentleman whom not only I worked with, but every morning at 5 o’clock he’s on the (Cable Beach) strip, so we would pass each other (and) hail each other every morning.
“But what is even more hateful and distressing is that he was murdered in the presence of his 13-year-old child. What that shows is that murderer has no respect for life, has no respect for this society.
“I have spoken with the commissioner of police this morning and I told him that he must allow no obstacle (in pursuing) this killer and whatever is necessary he must use – his force, the assistance of the defence force and whatever is available to track him, even if he goes to the bounds of hell, he must be tracked and brought to justice.
“We must not allow him to continue in this society as is because obviously he has no respect for life, he has no respect for society when he can do something like that in the front of a child.”
He continued: “When it comes to things like murder, I am at the extreme end. When it comes to criminality, I am at the extreme end. What I would want to say I would want to do with murderers and criminals I can’t say, but what I can say is that countries like Saudi Arabia and those sometimes they may be on the right track, sometimes. I am not saying I support it. They may be on the right track sometimes, but this individual must be pursued and must be brought to justice and I would hope that the courts deal with it quickly so that there is no bail to give him the opportunity to do this thing again. So he will be pursued and he will be dealt with.”
Asked if Bahamians should be concerned with their safety, he said: “Nobody within the Bahamas should feel unsafe, regardless (of) the big, small, financial background, nobody. Everybody should feel safe.
“I am an individual, I drive around the place by myself on many occasions. I visit the inner cities and whatever because I feel safe. I feel comfortable and events like this may make others think twice and we don’t want to live in a society where individuals do not feel safe.
“This individual must be brought to justice and therefore the entire police force, defence force and whatever is necessary, I hope he is listening to me, whatever is necessary will bring him to justice. He will not rest in this Bahamas and we will not allow him to have offspring, which may possibly be like him.”
Asked about being a proponent of the death penalty, he said: “I am at the extreme right. Just leave it like that. I am the extreme right. I hate criminals, full stop. I do not tolerate (them).
“I must work within the frame work of the law, but if you allow me to work outside of the law and that is legal, believe me you’ll see a changed man,” he said in response to a question about what the country was doing to enforcing the death penalty.
Capital punishment by hanging is allowed under Bahamian law, however it has not been carried out since 2000.
Comments
joeblow 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
That order MUST be issued for EVERY wanton act of murder committed in this country. EVERY SINGLE ONE!!
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
What a Rant, More rant than reason.
Sickened 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Minnis... so embarrassing. Come on man! Collect yourself and then talk. I admit that I would have said worse things (like... hunt the sub-human until he is put down or... no punishment is harsh enough for the punk) but i'm not a politician.
TalRussell 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
The Day of the Apology to the Bahamaland by this ill-suited remain as we comrade prime minister - just magnified.
John 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
If you take most of what the prime minister said and place under the photo of the young man who was gunned down and shot 18 times by the police, it would all be relevant. .
.And the King will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'
But the king said not a word. . "The least of the brothers and sisters of Jesus are those persons who are vulnerable. They are the socially, psychologically or economically disadvantaged, such as the sick, the poor, the mentally and physically disabled. ... Like Jesus, his followers should be concerned about the needs of the poor or underprivileged."
A fireman will tell you when you want to put a fire out, you cant just stand and spray water on the flames. You must get to the base of the fire and saturate the material that feeds the flame, or otherwise seek to starve the fire of oxygen. So it is with crime..You cannot seek to fight one faction of it and leave the other untouched.
And for all the emotion the prime minister displayed: demonstrates how important it is to bring criminals, murders especially to justice. There are over 1,000 Bahamian families who have been affected directly by murder over the past decade. And they too are crying out for justice and for closure, most of them. And they too must exercise restraint. . "How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? 2 How long must I take counsel in my soul and have sorrow in my heart all the day? How long shall my enemy be exalted over me? 3 Consider and answer me, O Lord my God; light up my eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death, 4 lest my enemy say, “I have prevailed over him,” lest my foes rejoice because I am shaken. 5 But I have trusted in your steadfast love; my heart shall rejoice in your salvation. 6 I will sing to the Lord, because he has dealt bountifully with me."
Especially when they know who the perpetrator of the crime is: Who robbed or murdered or executed their loved one. " Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; 2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.
Justice must not only be done, but it must be seen to be done, and fairly for one and for all. "John 10:10 New International Version (NIV) 10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full." "“A thief comes to steal, kill and destroy but I come to give life that is full and good.” (John 10:10) ... been killed. The thief in this context is the Devil, also known as Satan or Lucifer. ... A lot of murders are as a result of Satan's influence. Even today ..." "Ephesians 6:10-18 New International Version (NIV)
John 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
"The Armor of God 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
bogart 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Roc wid Doc is to be commended as speaking his mind on his position aint no doubt where he stand...!!!!!...whereas....for years now.....we have had a number of elections....dofferent Prime Ministers..dancing round the issue.....PLUS...NOW..SOme 3,000 lawyers....THOUSANDS MORE THAN BEFORE.......AND STILL RUNNING BACK TO THE PRIVY COUNSEL....FORMER COLONIAL MASTERS....FER ANSWERS.......ONE WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THAT ALL DESE EDUCATED BAHAMIANS......CELEBRATING MORE YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE....WEARING BAHAMIAN FLAGS ON THEIR COAT SUIT..........TINGS WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO ESTABLISH THE OWN BAHAMIAN FINAL LAW AUTHORITY IN THIS COUNTRY...... We needs to put a stop to this crime...murders...affecting ... 1..Loved ones, famililies, community...waiting lingering on for justice.....den to see some fella gets like 100 years in jail ....but knowong better ...he come roght outta jail in.... litt or no time... 2. Tourism...where ferrigners are warned bout 3. Business...where errybody have bullet propf glass....chain..paddlock cameras all over da store 4. Prices go up for erryting cause businessowner have to pay for all the security...as if VAT aint high enough 5. NATIONAL DISGRACE.....that crime cause beautiful Bahamian women....wives...mothers ...daughters...cause....even Grammy....not to wear their gold chain ...case somebody..snatch it off them..onliest country without gold jewellry...!!., 6. NATIONAL DISGRACE......where BAHAMIAN ARCHITECTURE....must incorporate Razor wire...10 foot high chain link fence....and plenty cameras jooking out from erry corner... 7. SOrrOWFULL......all dese lil children grpwing up without dey PA....to hug an squeeze them....watch then bring home the Report Card....praise them....watch them running in their school race....watch them grow up.......... 8. Cant even enjoy we Bahamian BIRTHRIHT...going to the Beach...fearing. 9. Whole country spending millions $$$$ for iron window bars...car alarms...mace...pepper spray... 10.......AN...AN.....an.....the nerve of making Bahamian victim family pay TAXes aftr they now sctapping for money ....to feed an keep murdrer in prison...after they done kill ya family....!!!!
DDK 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Now THAT was a good rant!!
Porcupine 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Study Saudi Arabia very closely. Not many Bahamians would make it. Do not underestimate the freedoms you have people. It would be Minnis who would be lopping your family members heads off, and then jailing you for speaking out against it. As he said himself. He is of the extreme right. If you don't think this is scary, you aren't paying attention.
Socrates 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia is an extreme example of barbaric justice but one thing for sure, it works.. crime virtually non-existent.. so, what price to pay for safety and peace of mind?
Porcupine 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Peace of mind for a zombie. No peace of mind if I want to speak my mind and criticize the government. Any elections in Saudi Arabia. So, we save money there, on elections. Does anyone know how many of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis? 15. Anyone find this interesting? But, yet, the US supplies them with one of the world's best funded armies. Anything interesting here? Of course not. Anything to do with global finance? Of course not. So what, Socrates, do you call "crime"? Driving, or exposing yourself as a woman? Calling your government corrupt? Any infraction the government thinks up, is now a crime. You want that control over you? Is safety knowing that the Royal Defense Force could pick you up at anytime, under mandate of a political appointee, to be held and questioned, with no access to family or a lawyer? Imagine jailing Candia Dames for her criticism of PM Minnis. You don't have to imagine in Saudi Arabia. https://www.hrw.org/news/2011/08/03/saudi-arabia-stop-trial-journalist Saudi Arabia is no example, except the worst example, of how to treat human beings. Minnis is showing his scary side, or his ignorant side, by even mentioning them in a serious breath. I truly worry for this country.
TalRussell 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Did PM, just turns a blind eye to Saudi Arabia's extremist directorship with his invite Saudi's brutal comrades over some stew fish... if so, PM needs rungs up his preference regular free fish supplier.
bogart 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Between 1994 an 1998 SINGAPORE had the second highest per capita executions in the WORLD aroung 14.8 annually....since then after the 2010s the rate has dropped wid some years none, some 2 ..... Nassau should not be crippled, majority citizens held hostage by a few dozen culprits.....whose merry go round.....benefit a few from their deeds... Bahamians deserve better on dis one small piece of land in Nassau roughly 80 square miles.....downright shameful that when ya search Bahamas or Nassau on internet ...right there big an bold ...question like if Nassau safe ...and worser still is answer for tourist there too like they shouldnt go where dey shouldnt go....dowmright disgraceful...!! MAKE THE BAHAMAS BETTER..,!!!
TalRussell 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
I've been student comrade Minnis since back what lead up his royal firing official opposition leader by Her Excellency Marguerite. I've blogged many times and I repeat - the evidence "deflection away governing blunders" via having first retrained same Trump loyal hard-line election strategists faces during 2017 general election are still showing up daily behind secret walls prime minister's office.
You can see we colony islands last hope rests Her Excellency Maurgurite that she does have it in her summon up just one more her royal Minnis firings.
True, former PM Christie was deserving massive election loss - at least the man's didn't run campaign of deceit..... which continues coming out PMO to this very statement of deflection.
bogart 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
KUDOS finally to the BAHAMAS DUTERTE....!!!!! Lets scrape up some money an buy him a helicopter....where he can fly some criminals over toto....!!!!
Gotoutintime 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Tal-If you think the good Dame will throw out Minnis you are dreaming-It will never happen,
