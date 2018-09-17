Govt Aims For More Cruise Jobs

MIINISTER of Labour Dion Foulkes pledged the government's commitment to creating more jobs for Bahamians in the cruise ship and maritime sectors during a recent tour of the LJM Maritime Academy (LJMMA) in Nassau.

This pledge comes just days after Minister Foulkes and Minister of Transport and Local Government Renward Wells led a delegation to Carnival Corporation's Centre for Simulator Maritime Training (CSMART) facilities in Almere, The Netherlands.

Minister Foulkes along with key officials held a follow up meeting at the LJMMA earlier this month to discuss the way forward. Also in attendance were acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Cecilia Strachan and Robert Farquharson, executive manager in the Ministry of Labour.