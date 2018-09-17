Ncaa Football: Bahamians In The Win Column

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

NCAA football moved into week three with wins across the boards for Bahamian players at the Division I and Division II levels.

Chris Ferguson and the Cincinnati Bearcats scored a 63-7 win over the Alabama A and M Bulldogs on Saturday in their home opener at Nippert Stadium.

The Bearcats improved to 3-0 after a pair of wins on the road against the UCLA Bruins and the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

Ferguson again got the start at right tackle and his line anchored the Bearcats' offence that tallied 741 yards of total offence on the night, the second-most in school history. The all-time record of 752 yards was recorded in 2014 when Ferguson was a redshirt in his true freshman season.

The offensive line paved the way for the Bearcats' 409 yards on 55 carries. The last time the Bearcats rushed for 400 or more in a single game came in 1996. They also rushed for six touchdowns in the game, the third game in a row this season that the Bearcats have recorded at least two scores on the ground. They now have 11 rushing touchdowns thus far this season after after they scored 11 in all of the 2017 season.

Their 63 points were the most scored by the team in the last five years. The new look offense scored 28 in the first quarter against the Bulldogs scored 28 or more points only twice in 2017.

Ferguson, a 6'5" 303-pound senior was one of 10 members of the Bearcats football team to earn his degree (Criminal Justice) last April. After a redshirt true freshman season, he shifted to the offensive line but did not see playing time in the 2015, '16 and '17 seasons.

Cincinnati returns home September 22 when the Bearcats play host to Ohio inside Nippert Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at noon and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Saunders returned to the field for the Kansas Jayhawks, and the team won their second non conference game in a row, 55-14 over Rutgers.

"They believe we get what we earn and we have earned what we have. And the thing that I really enjoy about that locker room is that the sentiment is one of joy, obviously, but they have a great perspective of what they want to do. They know that there's more out there for them. They're going to enjoy this because we demand it. It's hard to win college football games," Jayhawks head coach David Beaty said, "It was our day. Sometimes it becomes your day. But our guys are ready to move forward and before I even got in the locker room, the captains were already talking to them, which is good maturity that you want to see."

Saunders had two receptions for 10 yards in an addition to a two-point conversion, but his Jayhawks suffered a week one upset in a 26-23 overtime loss to Nicholls State of the FCS.

He was sidelined in week two, a 31-7 win over Central Michigan.

The Jayhawks will travel to face the Baylor Bears September 22 to open play in the Big 12 this season.

In division II, Mike Strachan and the University of Charleston Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 in the Mountain East Conference.

They struggled through the passing game but still managed to score a 24-10 win over West Liberty.

Strachan had two receptions for 17 yards and the Golden Cougars completed just eight passes on the afternoon.

In week one, the 6' 5"205-pound redshirt sophomore wide receiver finished with four receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown in the Cougars' 35-31 win over West Virginia State.

He finished with two catches for 68 yards and one touchdown in the Cougars' 42-21 win over Concord in week two.

Rondre Knowles-Tener and the Virginia-Wise Cavaliers got their first win of the season in a 35-20 win over Concord.

They posted an NCAA Division II era best 625 yards and overcame five fumbles to claim their first victory of the year.

Knowles-Tener recorded three tackles for the second consecutive week, sone solo, two assisted and also blocked an extra point.

The 6'1", 295-pound defensive lineman has seven tackles on the season.

Next week, UVa-Wise travels to West Liberty and look to improve and even their win-loss record at 2-2.