Three Americans Held Over Gun Seizures

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE Americans are in police custody after they were found with weapons over the weekend.

In one instance, police arrested an American woman after she was found with two pistols and ammunition at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday.

The woman presented herself to a US Border Control Officer for travel to the United States shortly after 5pm, police said.

She was reportedly found with a .42 pistol with four rounds of ammunition and a .45 pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers also took two Americans into custody after finding them with suspected drugs and weapons Friday afternoon.

Defence force officers were conducting a routine boarding and search of a blue and white Contender in the Nassau Harbour area shortly after 12pm when they uncovered a small quantity of suspected marijuana. Their search of the vessel also uncovered two pistols, one shotgun and 262 rounds of ammunition.

According to the RBDF, the man and woman could not produce documentation for the weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police arrested a man who robbed Checkers Cafe on Robinson Road shortly after 5pm on Saturday. The armed man entered the restaurant, held up an employee, took cash and fled.

Officers of the mobile division located the suspect and his vehicle shortly afterwards and recovered the stolen cash and firearm. The suspect is expected to be arraigned this week at the Magistrate’s Court.

In another incident shortly after 1am on Sunday, police said a man arrived at his home on Peak Street off Johnson Road when he was approached by three men, two of them armed with firearms, who got out of a grey coloured Kia Sportage Jeep. The men held him up and robbed him of his black Suzuki Swift car. Police did not report making an arrest in this matter.

In a third incident, shortly after 3am Sunday a man was robbed of his cell phone and car after he arrived at his home on Taylor Street, Nassau Village. Police report the man was approached by two armed men who robbed him of his cell phone and other items before getting into his 2008 white Toyota Camry and speeding off.

Police later recovered the vehicle behind a business establishment in Churchill Subdivision. Investigations are continuing.