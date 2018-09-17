‘Where’S The Red Carpet For Shaunae?’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna-Martin last night complained about the lack of fanfare for 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo on her return to The Bahamas last week after an extraordinarily successful season on the track and field circuit.

“Last night I attended a private event celebrating the outstanding, indeed phenomenal achievements of Shaunae Miller-Uibo,” Mrs Hanna Martin said in a Facebook post over the weekend.

“This young Bahamian woman has propelled herself to the top globally in athletics in what is a fiercely competitive environment.

“We know that it is her sterling determination, her extreme hard work, and her pure disciple that has made her incredible achievements possible.”

She continued: “Shaunae Miller-Uibo represents the best of who we are as a Bahamian people and at each and every outstanding attainment on the world scene she pulls out our beautiful Bahamian flag as a indisputable display and to demonstrate her very strong national pride and patriotism. Shaunae is a national hero.”

However, Mrs Hanna Martin noted: “She is home but there is little fanfare.”

“I wish to encourage the Bahamas government to raise the profile on Shaunae’s victorious homecoming so that she will know without a doubt the level of pride, love and appreciation the Bahamian people hold for her and that her country fully and warmly embraces her both home and on the international tracks. She is more than deserving of this. So are we.”

Romell Knowles, president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee, was harsher in his assessment in a Facebook post yesterday. Although he could not be reached for comment, he said in the post: “So the Ministry of Sports removed their name from a wonderful signature event which celebrated the Queen of the IAAF Diamond League, our very Shaunae Miller-Uibo. This was after the same ministry was too busy to meet with Shaunae, in the first instance.

“Michael Pintard the former minister of sports, realising his former ministry would not acknowledge the moment, rose to the occasion and welcomed with open arms the best athlete in the world to his offices....a wonderful celebration was experienced.

“The nation chief executive PM Minnis agreed to a courtesy call almost immediately but his sports ministry was too busy.

“The event organisers were charged $1700 to use the precinct of the national stadium, so it was switched to the national tennis centre.

“Despite the challenges, I along with scores of others had a wonderful time.

“As a result of a wonderful evening organised by Adrian Francis, the ministry of sports as an afterthought and SHAMED, plan to acknowledge the diamond queen on Monday.... don’t expect invitations to be hand delivered though, keep your phone in hand as it is likely you might receive an informal text.”

Mrs Miller-Uibo was undefeated in 2018 and is one of the favourites to be honoured as the IAAF female athlete of the year. Her season highlight came on July 20, 2018, when she ran the national record 48.97 in the 400m, becoming one of few women to run sub-49 in that event. It was the fastest time in the world in 12 years. She also dominated the 200m this year.