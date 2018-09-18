Ministry To Investigate Abandoned Abaco Buildings

By Riel Major

HEALTH minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday his ministry will investigate the state of two abandoned buildings in Abaco to determine if they can be salvaged.

His comments follow suggestions by residents that at least six abandoned buildings in the Marsh Harbour district could be used to meet housing challenges.

Of the six buildings, a former nurse's residence and old clinic belong to the Ministry of Health.

However, Dr Sands noted yesterday the buildings were not a "top priority."

"Now that I'm aware, because it wasn't brought to my attention before," he said, "I have now incorporated it in my planning, but it is not a priority right now."

"The two abandoned buildings were damaged in 2009 and haven't been occupied since."

Dr Sands said the ministry will consider all possible options.

"The options are we can sell it, demolish it, or repair them when the ministry has the capital in the ministry to do so."

"I don't know what the buildings would cost to be able to be used again because they were never repaired," he said. "I don't know if they can be salvaged and the premises are overgrown.

"So we will look at cost and try eliminating waste, but i don't know if it will cost 10,000 or 50,000 to repair the buildings so until we have that information i don't know if we will be in any position to make any decisions.

"We will deal with it and make some determination to what brings the most value to taxpayers," he said.

Concerns over the status of the six abandoned buildings were sent in a letter to the Marsh Harbour Town Committee. The letter was also sent to The Tribune.

It was suggested the buildings could be renovated to benefit the island in the form of housing for government workers, office space, or air freight terminals.