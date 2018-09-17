Motoring Misery For Four Weeks

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister yesterday defended the decision to start a resurfacing exercise for Bernard Road tomorrow that will last for 21 working days.

The Ministry of Public Works and Bahamix announced the resurfacing exercise yesterday, which will extend from the “Village Road/Wulff Road/Soldier Road Junction” to the roundabout at Fox Hill Freedom Park.

The work will take place from 9:30am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

When asked why this initiative wasn’t conducted in the summer and how the ministry expects school traffic to be managed, Mr Bannister said it is “simplistic” to think all roads can be paved during the season.

“I have spoken publicly on this issue and explained what we do on several occasions,” Mr Bannister told The Tribune yesterday.

“Before my Ministry paves any road we meet with every utility. These meetings happen every Monday. Water and Sewerage must confirm that they have completed all of their laterals. Same with BTC, BPL and Cable.

“The purpose is to ensure that once we pave they do not come behind us to dig the road up after it has been paved.

“It is simplistic to think that we can simply pave roads during the summer. The paving goes on all year round as permitted by the work that the utilities have to do.”

According to the Public Notice, Bernard Road will be divided into eight paving sections to minimize traffic congestion.

The paving sections are as follows: Wulff/Village/Sodier Road - Thompson Street, Thompson Street - Hillside Park Road, Hillside Park Road - Windsor Street, Windsor Street - Adderley Street, Adderley Street - Grant Street, Grant Street - Cockburn Street, Cockburn Street - Rahming Street, Rahming Street - Fox Hill Roundabout.

“There will be east and west bound lane closures implemented for the sections and for the duration of the works,” the notice continued.

Traffic diversions will be implemented for each “section” and provisions will be made for residents and businesses where necessary, the notice added.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and the public is also asked to be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs in the area.

“Bahamix apologizes for any inconvenience caused,” the notice concluded.

All queries of concern are to be directed to 361-3886 or 341-3886.