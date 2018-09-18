Police Investigate After Two Bodies Discovered

POLICE are investigating two suspicious deaths in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first death, police found human skeletal remains in a bushy area off the Eastwest Highway shortly after 9am.

Investigators will await an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

In the second incident, the body of an elderly man was found with visible injuries at a Coral Harbour home shortly after 5pm.

Paramedics were called to the residence on Bailey Drive, but were unable to revive the man, according to police.

Investigations into both matters are continuing.