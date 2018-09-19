Editorial: As Millions Flee Seeking A Better Life We Must Honour Our Laws

The outcome of the recent election in Sweden has provided fresh evidence that the rise of populism in Europe continues apace. The Sweden Democrats, a far-right party denounced as racist, won some 18 percent of the total vote and now, in a post-election deadlock, could be part of some form of coalition government even though other parties are so far refusing to do deals with them

The Sweden Democrats’ anti-immigration agenda attracted surprising support in a wealthy country defined by its long record of liberalism, equality and generous welfare but which had experienced an unprecedented influx of migrants over the last few years. It seems this raised concerns about the effects on public services and on the nation’s culture and identity as a whole.

Europe continues to be such a magnet for economic migrants and those escaping war and persecution in their own countries that immigration has become the dominant issue on the continent. The European Union is increasingly being engulfed by populism and nationalism, with xenophobia and racism sweeping many of its member states as a result of uncontrolled mass migration to, for example, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Spain and Germany while Italy’s new government is considering deporting migrants in large numbers and preventing new ones from landing. Even in Britain, one of the main issues behind its departure from the EU is public concern about immigration.

Critics dismiss this swing to the right as being driven by intolerance and bigotry. But voters have made clear their collective view that uncontrolled immigration is no longer acceptable. Expression of their concern through the ballot box – termed populism but regarded by many simply as democracy – also indicates a loss of faith in established political parties which tend to dismiss the supposed damaging effects of globalisation and will not face up to the repercussions of migration on a huge scale.

The reaction of the European Commission President in his annual State of the Union speech last week was to call for EU nations to remain tolerant and open in dealing with refugees and to remove new borders that have been reinstated in reaction to the migrant crisis. But this is likely to fall on deaf ears. As well as closing their borders in defiance of the Schengen arrangements, some have refused to accept quotas for dispersing migrants throughout the EU while making clear diktats from Brussels should not override individual national policies.

It is now claimed the current migrant crisis has become one of the most compelling in the world and is the tragedy of our times. Some unofficial figures suggest there could be as many as 60 million displaced people worldwide. Apart from the dangers – only last week again there was further loss of life after another boat capsized in the Mediterranean - it is reported the appalling conditions of squalor, hopelessness and human misery in refugee camps in countries like Greece, Italy and northern France are worsening.

So far, here in The Bahamas we are fortunate to have escaped such a crisis, but there is an ever present potential threat of a mass influx of Haitian migrants seeking a better life, either in this country or on the way to Florida. Unless local conditions improve for Haiti’s ten million citizens, the flow of refugees and economic migrants will run on.

We need to continue to be firm in stopping illegal immigration in order to protect our way of life and prevent us from being overrun by unsustainable numbers. Nonetheless, while continuing with deportations, it is important migrants should be treated fairly, decently and humanely in accordance with our laws as well as with international standards.

This applies in the same way to implementation of the commitment in the FNM’s manifesto to take action about shanty towns. In particular, it is incumbent on officials to distinguish between people living in this country illegally and who have found their way to such places and those who have acquired work permits or citizenship but have chosen for whatever reason to live there. Moreover, if the shanty towns are demolished, satisfactory provision must be made to relocate those affected without creating the sort of horrifyingly dysfunctional camps for displaced people that are now a blot on the reputations of some European countries.

How to rehouse large numbers of people will be a major headache for planners. So we urge the Government to consider a possible solution of rebuilding on existing sites as mentioned in these columns last week.