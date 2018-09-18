‘I’Ll Shut Down Island’ Threat - Over One Manager

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE union representing Bahamas Power and Light employees threatened to “shut the island down” yesterday, angered by workers being treated like “dogs” at the power provider’s Mall at Marathon branch.
Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard launched the threat of industrial action in an email to executives yesterday, and it follows BPL’s fourth fire over the weekend at its Baillou Hills substation that left many residents without power for 12 hours.
In the strongly-worded email to BPL executive Peter Rutherford, obtained by The Tribune, Mr Maynard alleged an employee was spoken to in a “derogatory fashion” and brought to tears by the actions of a manager yesterday morning.
Mr Maynard claimed he had tried to come to an understanding concerning this manager’s behaviour for four years but to no avail, and would now no longer accept the same issue, or cooperate with BPL until the matter is dealt with.
The email was copied to BPL’s CEO Whitney Heastie and several other high-ranking officials.
The situation has been compounded, according to Mr Maynard’s email, by the manager’s repeated declarations to staff that nothing can be done with her because her political party is in government.
The Tribune reached out to Mr Heastie for comment but was unsuccessful up to press time.
“For more than four years now I’ve been trying to come to some understanding with BPL concerning the ... manager,” Mr Maynard said in the email to Mr Rutherford.
“I have talked to her personally to no avail, I’ve talked to you, Kevin Basden (former BPL general manager), Hugh Rollins, HR all to no avail.
“Well I’m at my end, I can’t ignore or soft peddle this situation any longer. This morning, for the second time (the manager) has crossed the line again, she has threatened the employee, talked to her in a derogatory fashion to the point of bringing the employee to tears. The HR department had to drop what they’re doing and rush down to the mall.
“It’s obvious to me that this woman believes that she’s above the law and you or anyone else is powerless to deal with her. She talks to the employees like they are dogs and tells them it’s nothing they can do with her because her government is in power.”
“The above being said, I fired a warning shot across the bow on a TV show, that I was on, hoping for this matter to finally be resolved but instead of taking my warning and pulling her in to have a “come to Jesus moment” with her, you criticised me for calling her name,” the email continued.
“Well I’m telling you right now in writing I’m not going to put up with this any longer, if it’s war the company wants well “it’s on like popcorn”. Do what you want, I’m not cooperating with BPL until this matter is dealt with. I’m taking my case to the Bahamian people via the press since that’s what you want me to do.”
Earlier this month, the union threatened some form of industrial action after around 50 non-Bahamians were set to be brought on at BPL in the aftermath of 314 workers receiving voluntary separation packages.
However, the union stood down this threat after executives agreed not to proceed with the foreign hires.
However, issues at the corporation continued with successive fires pitching the electricity provider into crisis mode.
My Maynard claimed the fires had left BPL with a repair bill of up to $150 million but this was dismissed as wildly inaccurate by the company.
Comments
BMW 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
What he is threatening is treason. Who does he think he is, 4 fires and this loud mouth clown has not been questioned. W.T.F.
ThisIsOurs 50 minutes ago
Is not treason. He's simply telling them they'll be on work to rule or the like. The police have already indicated that no arson was suspected. No doubt because the CEO let all the people go, the normal checks they did on the crappy machines are no longer possible.
rawbahamian 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
The word "UNION" has got to be a word from an extinct language meaning " sloth, lazy, entitled because that is all the "union" leaders push for and now they have become so power hungry that they are openly threatening a treasoness act against the country and still remain at large but then again all of our laws just rest comfortably in the disused, dusty books on shelves in a dungeon somewhere !!!
themessenger 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Agreed, aside from the threats of sabotage out of his own mouth for which he should certainly be questioned by the Internal Security police, these union idiots don't seem to recognize that their stupidities don't have any effect on BPL, but on the community as a whole including their own families. If it could be proved that Maynard and his unionists deliberately shut of the power they should be held accountable for payment of the losses suffered by businesses and households throughout the affected areas of the community. A big slap in their wallet as well as their face is just what they need.
ThisIsOurs 46 minutes ago
I don't like the way these units carry themselves but nowhere in this article did he threaten sabotage. He spoke f industrial action which is perfectly legal. What we need to investigate is how the quotes for engines jumped from 1.4 million to 4 million in a few short weeks, how shell won a contract for something that was not out out to bid and what procedures were involved in organizing the ridiculous VSEP
concernedcitizen 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Its past time to get a private company to have majority shares and decision making ..Get the deal done w Shell N A pronto .Notice how we no longer have union problems w/ BTC since a private firm has the majority shares and decision making , they can no longer strong arm the government for votes .Also amazing when CWC, now Liberty , took over 51 % of BTC our treasury received twice the revenue then when it was solely publically owned ..Let Shell build own and operate , get politics out of it,FNM or PLP .Let this union gangster deal w private owner that won,t cave for votes , In the mean time we have over 1000 defence force , station them at all critical electrical locations ..
Socrates 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
No employee on any job should be subject to threats, intimidation or disrespectful behaviour. the matter should be investigated internally and addressed as required. As for Union threats to harm the national economy, the Minister of National Security has an obligation to investigate Maynard and his associates especially to see if they have any involvement in damaging events recently. they always amend labour laws for less hours and more pay. well if not already, a law must be put on the books to hold union leaders legally responsible for threats or actions intended to harm the economy. too much loose talk in this country.
Dawes 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Can the Union be shut down for treating us like dogs for years? Also Mr. Maynard should check his story to make sure it makes sense. If this manger has been treating the staff like this for 4 years as he said, and the reason nothing was done is because her political party is in power, how did this not change when we had an election a year and a half ago? Surely the mangers political party is either no longer in power or wasn't in power for the first 2 and a half years.
ThisIsOurs 45 minutes ago
Or they have family members on both sides of the aisle.
Sickened 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Maynard needs a mental evaluation... pronto! He's going to shut down the country over one manager!!!
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
I think Dawes got this one figured out. Oh the expensive - very expensive - conch slop soap operas we have going on from Walker's Cay to Inagua.
Too bad the general public believe the "fuel surcharge" is actually a fuel surcharge. But, you know, D average could do that. Education policy keeps the people eyes shut to so many things.
Listen to rap music, and pay ya light bill and shut up.
bogart 58 minutes ago
.....if Mr. Maynard had been trying to come to an understanding over wid the managers behaviour over 4 years.....and the present govt been in power fer just lil over 1 years....and allegedly the manager claimjng she political party now in power..?....Bey dis ting go real deep.....but least ting dey should do is fire da HR department for allowing this to go on for over 4 years using up the pore people money all dis time ...... doing notting....!!!...and wasnt HR employees getting packages an dey overstaff...???
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID