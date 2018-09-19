Oh Shanendon

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Would you kindly provide me with an opportunity to salute a dynamic young FNM politician in the person of the Shanendon Cartwright.

In the run-up to the last general election, many names were bandied about as potential great politicians and representatives for the Free National Movement, however, this young man, Shanendon Cartwright, was one of the last persons to receive a nomination from the FNM for the constituency of St Barnabas.

Well as an astute political observer, I pay close attention to the performance of the governing party and its Members of Parliament. In my humble view, Shanendon Cartwright, is a bright and shining star.

According to Robert Green Ingersoll, “The politician hastens to agree with the majority, insists that their prejudice is patriotism, that their ignorance is wisdom; not that he loves them, but because he loves himself. The statesman, the real reformer, points out to the mistakes of the multitude, attacks the prejudice of his countrymen, laughs at their follies, denounces their cruelties, enlightens and enlarges their minds and educates the conscience not because he loves himself, but because he loves and serves the right and wishes to make his country great and free.” Shanendon Cartwright is a budding statesman of the highest order.

He demonstrates this every single day in his constituency of St Barnabas in particular and the wider Bahamas in general. He has developed many productive programmes in his constituency, always seeking to improve the quality of life for all the people of St Barnabas. He is truly a man for all seasons! He personified all that is good in politics, business and his entrepreneurial and innovative spirit is only matched by his determination and love for people of all walks of life.

Shanendon Cartwright has accomplished much in a short period of time politically, in a “stealth like fashion” almost off the radar .

Shanendon Cartwright is a man for all seasons…from his early days as an outstanding basketball player at St Augustine’s College to his exemplary stint as a college athlete, to his appointment as Chairman of the Bahamas Public Beaches and Parks where he is doing a sterling job.

I have come to recognise that all the attributes that made this nation great are resident in him.

He has raised the ceiling on my possibilities. He is a man for all seasons.

DIE-HARD PLP

SUPPORTER

Nassau,

September 14, 2018.