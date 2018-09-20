Family’S Agony Over Double Murders

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A relative of slain Deadman’s Reef couple Barry and Sheena Johnson told the Supreme Court her family continues to struggle with the pain of how they were “murdered and left like animals” three years ago.

In a statement read on behalf of the Johnson family at the sentencing hearing of convicted killer Devaughn “Short Man” Hall, Candy Johnson said: “Today marks three years since Barry and Sheena were murdered. The way they were murdered and left like animals, we bear the pain that will never be erased.”

The sentencing hearing was held on the anniversary of the couple’s brutal murder. Barry and Sheena Johnson were shot to death at their Deadman’s Reef triplex apartment on the night of September 12, and their bodies were discovered by a tenant early the next morning.

The childless couple had been robbed of a set keys and their GMC truck.

Justice Estelle Gray Evans is presiding over the hearing. Prosecutors Neil Brathwaite and Erica Kemp represent the Crown.

Mrs Johnson, the sister-in-law of Barry Johnson, said their lives were changed forever when they received a phone call none of them had expected. “The voice on the other end said, ‘Barry and Sheena are gone’,” she recalled.

She described the act as “senseless” and noted how much it has affected her mother-in-law.

“This brought many heartaches and pain that can never seem to be erased from our hearts and memories,” she said.

“My mother-in-law, can you imagine the pain she had to and still go through over the past few years and years to come. No mother and family should have to experience this grief that we have as a result of the senseless murders of Barry and Sheena. Her life and health have now changed dramatically since their deaths.

“No mother and family should have to experience this grief… as a result of the senseless murders of Barry and Sheena. Her life and health have now changed dramatically since their deaths.

“For the 20-plus years that I knew Barry, he was always someone you could talk to in spite of the situation. His words were always encouraging and uplifting. Barry always saw the bright side in every dark situation.

Mrs Johnson said the family wants justice for their loved ones.

Hall, 24, was unanimously found guilty of the murders, and armed robbery of the Johnsons. Co-defendant Paul Belizaire was found guilty of the armed robbery, but the jury brought hung verdicts on the two murder counts. A third co-defendant Kevin Dames received hung verdicts on the two murder and armed robbery charges.

The prosecution has expressed a desire to retry both men.

Hall, who is represented by Jethlyn Burrows, had undergone a psychiatric evaluation and was interviewed by a probation officer at the Department of Rehabilitative Services.

The psychiatric and probation reports were submitted in court.

Dr John Dillard II, Consultant Psychiatrist, found that Hall does not suffer from any psychiatric disorder and is fit to participate in his sentencing.

A psychiatric evaluation was conducted between June and July 2018, and a report was dated July 4, 2018 was submitted by Dr Dillard, who is director of forensic and mental health services, Public Hospitals Authority at the Ministry of Health.

In the report, it stated Hall had two previous admissions to the Bahamas Department of Corrections for causing grievous harm on 2012 and armed robbery in 2014, and that hospital records showed no prior admission to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. It also noted Hall had denied any admissions to the Diah Ward in Grand Bahama, or contact with any mental health services – locally, regionally or internationally – before his incarceration.

Dr Dillard found Hall is capable of “comprehending the nature of the charge, and is able to differentiate between innocence and guilt, understand the consequences of being found guilty, follow the process of trial and sentencing and instruct legal counsel.”

He noted Hall had maintained his innocence in the crime and has taken no responsibility for the act.

“He expressed sorrow for the life that was taken, but he is not remorseful as he maintains his innocence. He is currently fit to return to court and aptly able to participate in sentencing proceedings,” Dr Dillard concluded.

During a teleconference from Nassau, the psychiatrist said Hall displayed some traits of anti-social personality, but that the events suggest that it was inadequate to definitively make a diagnosis as such.

He noted Hall had admitted to drug use, smoking marijuana from the age of 17, but stopping at age 19 years.

Hall, he said, denied use of cocaine or ecstasy, but said he had occasionally drank alcohol as an adolescent.

Wynette Goodridge, chief probation officer, interviewed Hall’s relatives, including his mother Shirley Hall, who believes her son is innocent of the murders and armed robbery.

In a probation report dated September 3, 2018, Mrs Hall stated her son had no behaviour problems during his childhood.

Ms Goodridge noted in her report: “Ms. Hall is convinced that the concerned (Hall) is innocent. She is of the view that the concerned never had a fair trial. She is therefore requesting that when passing sentence on the concerned, that the court bear in mind that the concerned is the father of two young children.”

The probation officer noted Devaughn Hall, was expelled from the Jack Hayward High School in grade 11 and as a result did not obtain any academic certification.

Ms Goodridge also interviewed the victims’ family, including Althea Johnson, the mother of Barry Johnson, Joan Bartlett, the sister of Sheena Johnson,

Both women, she said, believed Hall should pay for the crime he had committed. Ms Bartlett said Hall showed no remorse and his relatives had never attempted to reach out their family during the trial.

The chief probation officer stated Mrs Bartlett says their family does not hate Hall, although his actions and the loss of their loved one had left a void in the family.

Ms Goodridge said Hall maintained his innocence and had showed no remorse during the interview at the BDCS.

The sentencing hearing resumes Thursday, September 20, in the Supreme Court.