Tony Zervos, Tribune Archivist, Dies Age 81

TRIBUNE archivist Tony Zervos, 81, died at the Princess Hospital at 10pm Tuesday.

Mr Zervos joined The Tribune about 10 years ago as the newspaper's archivist after retiring from the staff of the Higgs and Johnson law firm, where he was the archivist/record-keeper for nearly 20 years.

Yesterday, he was remembered by his younger brother Evangelos Zervos as a kind-hearted man who will be dearly missed.

"He was a friendly person and he got along with many people," Mr Zervos said.

"We were close. We would talk often, he would call me many mornings from The Tribune and I would call him. I will miss him."

Mr Zervos was a beloved Tribune employee and will be truly missed by its staff.

"His keen interest in the news of the day, exemplary work ethic and dedication to the company will always be embedded in our hearts and memory," said staff members.

Mr Zervos is survived by his wife, Kala, and is remembered as a loyal member of the Greek Orthodox Church. In 2006 on the death of the much respected Father Theophanis Kolyvas it was recorded that Mr Zervos had served with him at the altar of the West Street Church for the entire 53 years that Father Kolyvas was in the Bahamas.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.