13 Arrests After $135,000 Of Suspected Cocaine Found On Haitian Vessel

By RIEL MAJOR

POLICE arrested 10 men and three women in connection with the seizure of $135,000 worth of suspected cocaine found on a Haitian vessel at the harbour in Great Inagua.

The arrest took place shortly after 2 am Friday when Drug Enforcement Unit, Marine Support officers and US law enforcement officials conducted a search of a Haitian vessel and discovered nine packages of the suspected drug.

The drugs weighed 19.8lbs and have an estimated street value of $135,000, police said.

In other crime news, Mobile Division officers conducted road checks in different areas of New Providence.

In the past 24 hours, police said 43 motorists received tickets and seven people were arrested for numerous traffic violations, breech of bail conditions, stealing, and outstanding warrants. Additionally 90 motorists received tickets for numerous traffic violations.