Eighth 'Labour On The Blocks' Set For Saturday

The Department of Labour is holding its eighth "Labour on the Blocks" job fair tomorrow at CV Bethel High School on East Street South.

Staff from the Department and 22 businesses, including cruise ship recruiters and training companies, will be present for an event targeted at the constituencies of Bamboo Town, Pinewood, South Beach, Garden Hills and Nassau Village.

There will be a special booth for individuals between ages 16- 29 who are interested in an internship that pays while learning on the job and in a classroom. Businesses present will meet, interview and potentially sign-up and hire attendees at the event that will last from 11am to 3pm.

Patrenda Brice, deputy director of labour, said: "This is an event where we are successfully answering the needs of job seekers as well as employers by effectively connecting eligible candidates with the right jobs."

The Department of Labour encourages all job seekers in The Bahamas or abroad, and employers with vacancies, to register in the Department's recruitment database: www.jobseekers.bahamas.gov.bs

Persons attending the "Labour on the Blocks" job fairs are asked to bring their NIB Smart Card, valid Government-issued identification such as a passport or voters card, and copies of resumes. Registering in the database in advance is recommended.