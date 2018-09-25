Hospital Team Celebrates Rehabilitation Services

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Public Hospital Authority will put a spotlight on the efforts of rehabilitation professionals as it works to raise public awareness on the diverse nature of rehabilitative services this week.

Catherine Weech, managing director, spoke to the invaluable impact of rehabilitative services in the lives of Bahamians everyday at the opening ceremony for Rehabilitative Service Week yesterday.

"This is a service," said Ms Weech, "that is truly encapsulated by your theme 'your progress is our passion'. It highlights the nature and importance of the various disciplines of Rehabilitative Therapy and the incredible difference you make in the lives of Bahamians every day.

"Rehabilitation plays a critical role in achieving this objective by preventing and minimising the limitation such as mobility, cognition respiration, vision and communication.

"Rehabilitation has been found to be beneficial in reducing length of stay in hospitals and decreasing readmission, thus mitigating the negative social and health risk associated with prolonged hospitalisations," Ms Weech said.

"I would encourage all of you in the rehabilitation profession to work closely with the University of The Bahamas to introduce the relevant allied health programmes into the curriculum over the coming years," she added.

Rehabilitation services currently offered at Princess Margaret Hospital: physiotherapy, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre offers occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and recreational therapy, while the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama offers physiotherapy.

In 2010, the Bahamas Census recorded about 10,000 persons with disabilities living in The Bahamas.

There are currently 115 licensed rehab professionals, both in the public and private sector, serving a population of 400,000 and only 30 of these professionals work in the public healthcare system.

Heather Hanlan, PHA director of rehabilitation services, said: "The aging population and the increase in chronic non-communicable diseases within The Bahamas, more people are living longer and with disability."

"This means in addition to focusing our health services on reducing mortality we have to simultaneously ensure people get the best possible outcome after injury or illness. Rehabilitation is a key component in meeting the objective," Ms Hanlan said.