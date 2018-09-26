Artist Presents Sculpture To Mark Tenth Anniversary Celebration Of Nad

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Nassau Airport Development Company was presented with a sculpture by Bahamian artist Dede Brown for its tenth anniversary as operators of Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The Vantage Airport Group unveiled its official plaque dedicating the piece composed of 300 individual fish each covered in enamel paint with bright vibrant colours and intricate details.

Ms Brown had been commissioned to create the tenth anniversary gift, "The Way", on April 1, 2001.

The massive aluminium art structure consists of 30 different species of reef fish that can be found in 900 square miles of coral reefs surrounding the islands of The Bahamas.

Entitled 'The Way' the piece can be admired in the International Arrivals terminal and will be seen potentially by more than 3.3 million passengers annually.

George Casey, Vantage Airport Group president, said: "With this composition, we are deepening that uniquely Bahamian sense of place at LPIA. This artwork also represents the partnership between Vantage, NAD and the government of The Bahamas, which has, in its 10-plus years, created world-class airport facilities, built a team of dedicated employees, invested in its community and warmly welcomed thousands of passengers."

President and CEO of NAD Vernice Walker accepted the gift on behalf of her team located in Nassau.

"Today, as we add another piece that further solidifies our sense of place here at LPIA," she said, "we would like to thank Vantage for this gift to commemorate a great partnership as we continue the way forward over the next decade."

Dede Brown, born in Freeport, Grand Bahama, is known for her feature paintings, sculpture, and unique installations. Her artwork is being showcased in exhibitions in The Bahamas, England, and in numerous print and online publications.

Ms Brown's first airport sculpture, Taking Flight, a flock of 84 life-sized West Indian flamingos, can also be enjoyed in the departure area of the Domestic/ International terminal of the airport.