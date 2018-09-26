Fifa Vice President Victor Montagliani Visits Bahamas

VICTOR Montagliani, the vice president of FIFA and the president of CONCACAF, came to the Bahamas recently for a brief visit as he was on a tight travel schedule but had to stop by to pay a visit to his constituency before he left for Zurich, Switzerland.

Montagliani met with local soccer club presidents with whom he discussed future development plans in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. He got thumbs up from the local soccer leaders as they voiced their support for the Nations League competition which Montagliani launched.

Montagliani further reminded the local football leaders that it was our own president, Anton Sealey, who agitated for this type of competition for years and now we are able to enjoy more international competition.

The Canadian businessman then handed out ceremonial soccer balls to the presidents and BFA general secretary Fred Lunn notified the clubs that they were to receive more equipment as a result of the One CONCACAF programme, another regional project spearheaded by Montagliani.

The following day, Montagliani took off on a whirlwind tour of New Providence. He had a breakfast meeting with Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar. They discussed opportunities coming out of the Nations League and other potential partnerships down the road as the MOT seeks opportunities to fill hotel rooms.

From there he toured the Thomas A Robinson Stadium which will host match Day 2 for the Nations League when the Bahamas tangles with Antigua and Barbuda on October 12. He gave the facility a thumbs up and hopes to make the trip back for the game. The Bahamas men’s team lost the first leg match 0-4 to Belize.

From there it was a stop at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture where the president discussed his support for the Next Play Primary schools programme, which encourages more primary school aged children to get involved with the sport.

His final stop took him to the offices of the Ministry of Lands and Public Works where he met Minister Desmond Bannister.

Along with the BFA brass, Montagliani and Bannister discussed numerous development projects.

Montagliani pledged his support for Bannister’s initiative of improving green spaces and creating more public spaces where residents and families can get outside and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Support for lighting of parks was a major topic for which the Minister pledged his support for establishing safe environments. From there, Montagliani headed for the airport where he expressed that this Bahamas visit was a wonderful one and he eagerly anticipates a return visit in the not too distant future.