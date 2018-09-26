Financial Analysts Enjoy Big Kick-Off

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of The Bahamas hosted its annual Kick-Off Event on September 6 at SuperClubs Breezes.

It serves as an information session for persons interested in the programmes offered by the CFA Institute, the global financial analyst body, plus services provided locally by the Bahamian society. The information exchanged included an overview of the CFA Programme; the Investment Foundations Programme; Research Challenge and scholarship and exam preparation opportunities.

The "Kick-Off" also recognises persons who successfully completed the various CFA examinations in June. This year there were three Level I completions; six Level II completions; and four Level III completions.

Successful completion of the CFA Programme gives the candidate the right to use the CFA designation, which is considered the highest standard in the investment management industry. The CFA Society of The Bahamas provides discounted exam preparation materials, a mock examination, study groups and access to financial assistance through scholarships to aid local candidates.

This year's "Kick-Off" panel discussion under the theme, The Struggle, featured three panelists who successfully completed Level III of the CFA examinations. They were Holland Grant, Melan Georges and Mandelia Morris.

The moderator was Robert Turnquest, vice-president of CFA Society of The Bahamas. The panelists covered various topics, including their first-hand experience with the CFA programme, the benefits of earning the CFA Charter, and suggestions for completing the examination process.

Aneka Rolle-Beneby, the CFA Society of The Bahamas president, said: "This year's Kick-off Event was a major success. We were delighted to see that there was only standing room available at the event, signaling that more and more people are interested in how CFA Institute programmes can add value to their careers and help them to achieve their career goals.

"We are also encouraged by the number of successful candidates, 13 in total. We are extremely proud of them and wish to commend them for the huge commitment they have demonstrated in being able to successfully complete their exams."