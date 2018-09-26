Govt Eyes Full-Fledged Cascarilla Development

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday talks are underway about building a true cascarilla industry in The Bahamas through the addition of "value-added" production

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said: "We are in discussions with the Bahamas Development Bank in a number of areas, and that is one of them.

"They have done a tremendous amount of research. Some research has been done by BAIC as well. We have a meeting with various stakeholders in the Family Islands to see whether or not we can put together a co-operative of Bahamian farmers who are engaged in that sector."

The cascarilla tree or shrub, prominent in Acklins, is used in the production of the Italian liqueur, Campari, and can be used in essential oils, medicine, and perfumes.

Mr Pintard added: "The view is that we do have the capacity to create an industry surrounding cascarilla, and again over the course of the next few weeks we invite the media to spend time with us as we go through the stakeholder consultations, one of which is coming up in short order."

The BDB is travelling to Acklins, Crooked Island and Samana Cay this week in a bid to advance development of a fully-functioning cascarilla industry.

A Town Hall meeting will be held in Acklins on September 28, at 6:30pm at the Spring Point Community Centre, to explore the potential of cascarilla and explain how the BDB can help. The Bahamas is currently exporting only the cascarilla bark to the UK, Italy, France, the US and Germany.

The BDB is aiming to develop on-island "value-added" production. Key objectives are to increase exports; foster the sustainability of the cascarilla through organised propagation of the plant; facilitate at least two commercially viable cascarilla oil processing facilities; enable the creation of five new ancillary businesses; support the expansion of Family Island economies and aid in job creation.