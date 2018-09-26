Grand Lucayan Consultation?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT might be too late, in fact it is but what if Cabinet had consulted with a few knowledgeable business folk on the Lucaya deal we might have saved ourselves what on the face of things is a raw deal. Sorry, since coming to office the FNM don’t consult!

So Hutchinson - Whampoa warned in January they would close the hotel… congrats, you got a stay till September but in the meantime as a result of media stories so the PM Minnis says “new investors came along” - so Mr Prime Minister one call to Hutchinson surely you could have got them to hold off for three-four weeks and Government work day and night to cause a direct sale?

There are very serious problems with Lucaya - open from the 2000s - has never made a profit - losses in excess of $8-10m annually possibly over time $130m+ and Hutchinson kept the hole in the ocean open (thanks Li!) 400 plus jobs.

So the plan is to develop Grand Bahama as an Eco-Green destination - how does your Oban Energy play into that?

PLP - Christie-Wilchcombe no better if the Wynn proposal was supported by them. You would fly to Beijing for that?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

September 22, 2018.