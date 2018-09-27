New Babf President Strachan: ‘Boxing Is Back In The Bahamas'

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE newly formed Bahamas Amateur Boxing Federation launched the first initiative of its new administration, headed by president Vincent Strachan.

The federation will host a combined amateur and professional card at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium on October 26.

“Boxing is back in the Bahamas,” Strachan said. “I consider this a red-letter day for the sport because this will be a resurgence for amateur and professional boxing. We will be as we were before and even exceeded those expectations as the force in the region.”

The card will feature 10 bouts, five professional.

“We are looking forward to having an ideal selection of boxers to select from to represent the Bahamas around the region in Trinidad, Jamaica, Guyana, and other places. This event will feature boxers from those countries as well. Supporting the amateur show will be a professional card that is being facilitated by promoter Chris Joy and his iFight Promotions.”

Joy CEO of I Fight Promotions has also promoted events in other Caribbean islands and has now focused on the talent in the Bahamas.

Joy said he already has a list of pro fighters that are eager to stage bouts in the Bahamas, including the brother of boxing’s most recognised names.

“We have elite fighters from the Mayweather camp that have already agreed to fight. Justin Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather’s brother, has agreed to come here to fight and there will be others,” he said.

While the list of fighters has yet to be solidified, the pro segment of the card will be highlighted by Meacher Major in the final fight of his career dubbed, “The Last Dance.” Major will face Martin Anderson of Jamaica in an eight-round lightweight bout.