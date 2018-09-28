Where Are All The Projects?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is now 16-17 months since May 2017 and a change of Government and the sole, only one, project that has been approved is the Wynn West Bay Condo/condo-Hotel project…struggling is the revamp of the Ginn Grand Bahama project on life support it seems.

On taking office, the outgoing PLP Government had led everyone to understand there were at least 10-18 major projects in the process of being approved - PM Minnis is this true and if so why hasn’t your Government approved more? Name them, please.

Let’s not forget a project which showed potentially extreme economic impact on Grand Bahama - Carnival Cruise Line Hub port - Carnival proposed to “hub” ships there and cruises would start in Freeport. Imagine all those air arrivals, ground transfers, hotel rooms, nights out, alas the Minnis government does not want it. There has to be an explanation as the Minnis Government talked this week about their policy of a green tourism concept for Grand Bahama!

Hundreds of jobs would be created by the Carnival Port project. Far better having a port on Grand Bahama than spoiling one of our pristine islands.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

September 22, 2018.